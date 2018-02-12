China to play big role in post-war Syria

Chinese authorities intend to play a big role in the post-war reconstruction and development of Syria.

Chinese Ambassador to Damascus Qi Qianjin said that it was time to focus all efforts on the development and reconstruction of Syria. "I think that China will play a big role in this process by providing more assistance to the Syrian people and the Syrian government," the official said.

In February 2017, Beijing and Damascus signed two agreements on the provision of humanitarian aid to Syria in the amount of $16 million. The parties concluded a number of agreements on cooperation in the field of water resources, agriculture, health, tourism, oil and gas.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that China shared Russia's point of view on the state of affairs in Syria and North Korea.

