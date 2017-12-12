North Korea declares victory over USA

Representatives of the North Korean administration issued a statement saying that the United States and its allies have lost the "political and military confrontation" to the DPRK.
A press release issued by the Permanent Mission of the DPRK to the United Nations says that the meeting of the Council, held at the initiative of the United States and Japan, not only disregarded the Charter of the Organization, but also serves as an act against the will of the majority of UN member states.
North Korean officials noted that the UN Security Council turned into a tool in the hands of the United States, whereas the confidence of the international community in the UN Security Council reached a bottom line, which may only emphasize the need to reform the UN Security Council."
The statement also notes that "the Korean people will continue strengthening and developing the Korean socialist system, where human dignity has reached the highest level."
