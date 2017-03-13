Pravda.ru

News » Asia

China prepares its army for war?

13.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
China prepares its army for war?. 59952.jpeg
AP photo

The strength of the Chinese Marine Corps. will be increased from 20,000 to 100,000. In addition, the country plans to increase the number of servicemen in the Navy by 15 percent, China Morning Post reports.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has recently announced the need for the modernization of the army. In his opinion, one should introduce innovative technologies in the armed forces as soon as possible.

According to the recently published World Military Balance 2017 report, China has been increasing its military potential steadily.

In 2013, Asia took Europe's second place in the world in defense spending. In 2016, the defense spending of Asian countries was 1.3 times higher than that of European countries. The United States remains the world leader in military spending by a large margin - $604 billion, followed by China with $145 billion; Russia comes third with $58.9 billion.

Experts also note China's success in aviation and navy. China has recently started building three new large-scale 055 type missile destroyers. The country has already built five of 13 state-of-the-art 052D destroyers.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


China’s military potential is at Europe’s heels
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe was extremely alarmed by Russia's move to permanently deploy Iskander-M missile systems in the Kaliningrad enclave, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said
Marine blackmail: Turkey tries to oppose Putin’s Crimea
Marine blackmail: Turkey tries to oppose Putin’s Crimea
Yet another problem has occurred in relations between Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan just before a meeting of the presidents. Turkey refused to take in ships which arrive from the Crimea.
Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow? Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow?

Video

Society

Russia never received money for Alaska
Russia never received money for Alaska
This is what they do to rapists in different countries of the world
This is what they do to rapists in different countries of the world
British Prime Minister Theresa May breaks into diabolical laughter
British Prime Minister Theresa May breaks into diabolical laughter
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs

Popular photos

World

Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Marine blackmail: Turkey tries to oppose Putin’s Crimea
Marine blackmail: Turkey tries to oppose Putin’s Crimea
Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow?
Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow?
US to refuse Russian rocket engines?
US to refuse Russian rocket engines?
Ukrainian economy to collapse within a few months
Ukrainian economy to collapse within a few months
How Russian top officials avoid CIA s wiretapping
How Russian top officials avoid CIA's wiretapping

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service