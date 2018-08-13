World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Iran shows new ICBM that can evade radars

World » Asia

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Khatami presented a new generation of Fateh ICBM on Monday, Aug. 13. The new ballistic missile is capable of evading radars and achieve targets with increased accuracy, Tasnim news agency reported.

According to Khatami, the new missile was completely designed by Iranian specialists. The Iranian Defense Minister added that the tests of the missile were successful. The mass production of the new missile would allow the country to significantly strengthen its defensive capability, he added. The Iranian Armed Forces intend to further develop the missile industry and enhance the capabilities of Iranian missiles.

Khatami also noted that Iran would never allow other countries to interfere in its internal affairs.

