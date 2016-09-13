South Korea readies to wipe Pyongyang off the face of Earth

Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

The South Korean authorities do not rule out the destruction of the communist regime in North Korea, if the latter launches a missile with a nuclear warhead.



South Korean President Park Geun-hye said at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers that South Korea should deploy the US missile complex THAAD. According to the President, this is vital for the security of the country.



At the same time, the South Korean opposition expressed doubts about the necessity of such a step. According to its representatives, the deployment of the US complexes would lead to tensions with Beijing and Moscow.



It should be noted that the South Korean authorities have declared the readiness of the South Korean military to "wipe Pyongyang off the map" in the case of a nuclear threat.



"This is an important ... decision. North Korea's continued development of ballistic missiles and weapons of mass destruction require the alliance to take this prudent, protective measure to bolster our ... missile defense," ," General Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. forces in South Korea, said in a statement.



In August, the United States placed B-1B aircraft at the Air Force Base in Guam to counter North Korean nuclear and missile threats. These aircraft are capable of carrying nuclear weapons on board, as well as anti-bunker bombs and guided GBU-38 bombs.



