Turkey to purchase world's best air defence systems from Russia

Turkey intends to buy Russian anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 on credit, the head of state-run corporation Rosteс, Sergei Chemezov said. The question has not been resolved yet. The Ministry of Finance currently conducts negotiations with the Turkish side. As soon as the talks are over, a contract is likely to be signed. 

The news about Turkey's intention to purchase anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia became known in November last year. Turkey is not the first foreign buyer of the S-400 system. In the spring of 2015, Russia sold such complexes to China. The contract with China was evaluated at $3 billion. In October 2016, an intergovernmental agreement on the delivery of S-400 air defence systems was signed with India.

Many Western experts believe that Russia's S-400 is the finest state-of-the-art air defence system in the world. 

