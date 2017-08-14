Pravda.ru

Russian Foreign Ministry admits chances for military conflict in North Korea too high

Russian Foreign Ministry admits chances for military conflict in North Korea too high.
Source: Defense.gov

Maria Zakharova, an official spokeswoman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Russian Federation, said in the interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel that risks for a military solution of the crisis around the DPRK (North Korea) were very high.

"How close the situation has come...Yes, it has come very close to the possibility of a military conflict," she said, answering the question of how close the situation with the DPRK has come to the "military line."

"If the military scenario is used in practice, if everything really goes the way Washington officials say in their intimidating statements, the situation will be catastrophic," Zakharova said.

According to her, the United States is not aware of consequences of a potential military conflict that will affect "all countries of the region and not just the region."

"Representatives of the US establishment, senators, they say, reassure the public that one should not even worry about it, because it is not the people of the US, but the people of other countries, who will be killed. I think that they mean not only North, but also South Korea," Zakharova said, TASS reports.

US and South Korea get ready to wipe DPRK off the face of Earth
 

