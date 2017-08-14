China runs out of patience as USA plays geopolitical games

AP photo

Beijing started expressing its irritation in connection with Washington's geopolitical games. Barely restraining emotions, representatives for China's Ministry for Foreign Affairs tried to explain how "American games" may end.

"Trade war games have no future, they only lead to dual losses," spokesperson for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Hua Chunying stated, RIA Novosti reports. Even though the Chinese official spoke exclusively about Washington's another attempt to "pin down" Beijing, a similar conclusion applies to the sanctions that the West imposed on Russia too.

Hua Chunying is confident that the nuclear problem of the Korean Peninsula and trade relations between China and the United States are in no way connected. According to her, China and the United States should build cooperation "on the basis of respect for the interests and apprehensions of the two sides."

"The nuclear problem of the Korean Peninsula and trade and economic issues lie in different areas, and it is completely unacceptable to use one of those issues as an instrument of pressure on another matter," she said, adding that China's relations with the United States were very important. In this regard, Beijing is ready to make joint efforts with Washington to maintain a healthy and stable development of economic and trade relations, only on the basis of mutual respect, equality and profit.

Pravda.Ru

