Pravda.ru

News » Asia

China runs out of patience as USA plays geopolitical games

14.08.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
China runs out of patience as USA plays geopolitical games. 61043.jpeg
AP photo

Beijing started expressing its irritation in connection with Washington's geopolitical games. Barely restraining emotions, representatives for China's Ministry for Foreign Affairs tried to explain how "American games" may end.

"Trade war games have no future, they only lead to dual losses," spokesperson for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Hua Chunying stated, RIA Novosti reports. Even though the Chinese official spoke exclusively about Washington's another attempt to "pin down" Beijing, a similar conclusion applies to the sanctions that the West imposed on Russia too.

Hua Chunying is confident that the nuclear problem of the Korean Peninsula and trade relations between China and the United States are in no way connected. According to her, China and the United States should build cooperation "on the basis of respect for the interests and apprehensions of the two sides."

"The nuclear problem of the Korean Peninsula and trade and economic issues lie in different areas, and it is completely unacceptable to use one of those issues as an instrument of pressure on another matter," she said, adding that China's relations with the United States were very important. In this regard, Beijing is ready to make joint efforts with Washington to maintain a healthy and stable development of economic and trade relations, only on the basis of mutual respect, equality and profit.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


USA watches China building new capitalism
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russia buys tons of gold in response to Western sanctions
Russia buys tons of gold in response to Western sanctions
Russia continues buying large quantities of gold. In July, Russia purchased 9.1 tons of gold. According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, because of new US sanctions, Russia is forced to...
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
the Americans have decided to break off all relations with ISIL. Certain representatives in the CIA had tried to manipulate terrorist organisation in the past, but the USA has ended it on state and...
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history

Video

Society

Strong Russian women dream of men like Putin
Strong Russian women dream of men like Putin
Soldier who collapsed during Poroshenko s inauguration abandoned to the whims of fate
Soldier who collapsed during Poroshenko's inauguration abandoned to the whims of fate
Putin s torso drives the West crazy
Putin's torso drives the West crazy
Searching for Putin s billions
Searching for Putin's billions
Vatican s Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
Vatican's Secretary of State to come to Russia to change course of history?
Putin projection appears on Trump SoHo: Happy to help, bro
Putin projection appears on Trump SoHo: 'Happy to help, bro'

Popular photos

World

USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
USA realises it has lost Syria and all of the Middle East
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history
Saudi Arabia enters most dramatic period of its modern history
Trump s Psychopathy Threatens the Internal Stability of the United States and the World
Trump's Psychopathy Threatens the Internal Stability of the United States and the World
US prepared for preventive strike on North Korea
US prepared for preventive strike on North Korea
On the Kuala Lumpur conspiracy against People s Korea
On the Kuala Lumpur conspiracy against People's Korea
Americans rush to buy underground shelters as tensions with North Korea grow
Americans rush to buy underground shelters as tensions with North Korea grow

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service