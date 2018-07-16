World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Palestine's Mahmoud Abbas comes to Moscow, complains to Putin of Israel

World » Asia

President Vladimir Putin, on the eve of the end of the FIFA 2018 World Cup, had a meeting with President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, who arrived for the final game of the football tournament in Moscow. According to Abbas, the organization of the 2018 World Cup in Russia was a success.

Palestine's Mahmoud Abbas comes to Moscow, complains to Putin of Israel. 62624.jpeg
Source: REX/Shutterstock

"The organization of this World Cup has already become an example of how such large-scale sports competitions should be organized," Abbas said.

The Middle East and Palestine are "going through very difficult times," and "there is another crisis brewing in the region," Abbas told Putin during the meeting. "First of all, it goes about Israel's attempts and plans about new settlements," the Palestinian president adding that Palestine was very much concerned about the problem. "Thousands of people have to stay awake day and night not to let the Israeli leadership implement those plans," the Palestinian leader added.

"I know that the state of affairs in the region is complex, an I thank you for using such an occasion as the World Cup to come to Moscow," Putin said, addressing to his Palestinian counterpart. Putin  promised to hold consultations with Abbas on the situation around Palestine and bilateral relations between Russia and Palestine.

Israel's continuous attempts to build Jewish settlements in the West Bank of Jordan are one of the obstacles to the resolution of the decades-long Palestinian-Israeli conflict. On December 23, 2016, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2334 demanding Israel should immediately cease settlement activities on occupied Arab territories. Israeli officials then stated that Israel would not comply with the provisions of the document. In late August 2017, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the Jewish State would continue building and developing settlements in the West Bank of Jordan.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics Palestine jewish state Mahmoud Abbas world cup 2018 vladimir putin Jewish settlements west bank of Jordan israel and palestine israeli defense forces
Comments
Topical Analytics
Anomalous phenomena
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
Asia
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
Columnists
The Future of NATO
Readers' top
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East
Putin-Trump meeting to decide the future of Ukraine
The Future of NATO
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
News All >
Lightning strikes tree under which five people were hiding from heavy rain
Third place for Belgium
Chechen police officers ordered to get second wives for themselves
FIFA Final: France meets Croatia
Moscow metro to open one of its most beautiful new stations
FIFA Semi-Final: France beats Belgium
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?

The US is going to ban exports of Iranian oil to the world market from November 5 of this year. In turn, Iran threatens to block the passage of oil tankers of the Gulf countries through the Strait of Hormuz

Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East
Asia
China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Putin-Trump meeting to decide the future of Ukraine
Columnists
The Future of NATO
Asia
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?

The US is going to ban exports of Iranian oil to the world market from November 5 of this year. In turn, Iran threatens to block the passage of oil tankers of the Gulf countries through the Strait of Hormuz

Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
The Future of NATO
Columnists
The Future of NATO
Asia
China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East
Anomalous phenomena
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Putin-Trump meeting to decide the future of Ukraine

The World Cup that is about to finish in Russia has shown that the Western propaganda machine has failed to create the image of Russia as a monster with "many tentacles." By and large, the Russians and the Ukrainians are close to each other

Putin-Trump meeting to decide the future of Ukraine
China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East
Asia
China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East
Columnists
The Future of NATO
Asia
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018 Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis? Dmitry Sudakov Aidyn Mehtiyev China weaves financial web to oust Russia and USA from Middle East Aidyn Mehtiyev
Comments
Croatian footballers glorify Ukraine after defeating Russia. Scandal out of nothing?
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
Russian Defense Minister speaks about war with Ukraine, US and fight for Crimea
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
The Future of NATO
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
After Syria, Russia goes to Afghanistan
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
The Future of NATO
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
Will Iran close the Strait of Hormuz to trigger global oil crisis?
France thrashes Croatia to win FIFA 2018
Croatian footballers glorify Ukraine after defeating Russia. Scandal out of nothing?
What does Theresa May have under her armpits?
Putin-Trump meeting to decide the future of Ukraine
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed