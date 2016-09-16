Pravda.ru

News » Asia

Russia and China participate in Joint Sea

16.09.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia and China participate in Joint Sea. South China Sea
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

The Russian and Chinese Navy have carried out exercises on guard and defence of the vessels under the Joint Sea drills.

According to the 2nd rank Captain Vladimir Matveyev, spokesman of the Eastern Military District within the Pacific fleet, crews of the vessels have trained elements of the anti-underwater sabotage defence, anti-aircraft and anti-submarine defence. Trainings on communications have also been held in the course of joint manoeuvres.

As Pravda.Ru reported, Destroyers Admiral Vinogradov, Admiral Tributs, large landing ship Peresvet, tugboat Alatau, and tanker Pechenga have been deployed in the South China Sea. More than 250 marines, about 2 dozens of air equipment units, and 18 ships have been involved.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Russia and China unite against NATO
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Russia and China participate in Joint Sea
Russia and China participate in Joint Sea
The Russian and Chinese Navy have carried out exercises on guard and defence of the vessels under the Joint Sea drills.
Assange ready to surrender to US
Assange ready to surrender to US
Founder of the Wikileaks Julian Assange claimed that he’s ready to be tried in the US court in case his whistleblower Bradley Manning is paroled.
Europa League: Sensational Hapoel, good night for Russian clubs Europa League: Sensational Hapoel, good night for Russian clubs

Video

Society

Assange ready to surrender to US
Assange ready to surrender to US
Europa League: Sensational Hapoel, good night for Russian clubs
Europa League: Sensational Hapoel, good night for Russian clubs
Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh
Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh
Zuckerberg accused of tyranny
Zuckerberg accused of tyranny
Aggressive passerby stops moving car with his angry look and iron fist. Video
Aggressive passerby stops moving car with his angry look and iron fist. Video
Googling Hillary Clinton
Googling Hillary Clinton

Popular photos

World

Russia and China participate in Joint Sea
Russia and China participate in Joint Sea
War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia
War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia
USA to take revenge on Russia for Hillary Clinton s health problems
USA to take revenge on Russia for Hillary Clinton's health problems
France may cancel next presidential elections
France may cancel next presidential elections
US prepares an Islamic army in Kosovo
US prepares an Islamic army in Kosovo
US officials: Putin was fantastic on 9/11
US officials: 'Putin was fantastic on 9/11'

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service