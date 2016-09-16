Russia and China participate in Joint Sea

Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

The Russian and Chinese Navy have carried out exercises on guard and defence of the vessels under the Joint Sea drills.

According to the 2nd rank Captain Vladimir Matveyev, spokesman of the Eastern Military District within the Pacific fleet, crews of the vessels have trained elements of the anti-underwater sabotage defence, anti-aircraft and anti-submarine defence. Trainings on communications have also been held in the course of joint manoeuvres.

As Pravda.Ru reported, Destroyers Admiral Vinogradov, Admiral Tributs, large landing ship Peresvet, tugboat Alatau, and tanker Pechenga have been deployed in the South China Sea. More than 250 marines, about 2 dozens of air equipment units, and 18 ships have been involved.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru