Pravda.ru

News » Asia

North Korea says it has only one friend - Russia

17.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
North Korea says it has only one friend - Russia. 60300.jpeg

Deputy Director of the Department for European Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Korea (the DPRK), Kim Yong Ho, said that the DPRK intends to develop relations with Russia.

"Russia, like our country, remains under the sanctions from the United States and the West. We should develop friendly relations between our countries - this position reflects the interests of the peoples of the two countries," he said.

According to Kim Yong Ho, North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il had visited Russia three times "and achieved great successes in the development of relations between the two countries." The representative of the North Korean Foreign Ministry is certain that top level meetings and joint documents between the two countries may serve the foundation for the further development of friendly relations. The bilateral relations "develop successfully, despite any obstacles," he said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


North Korea threatens USA with 'unique' war
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang
North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang
In accordance with the order, 600,000 people should be urgently evacuated. Experts note that the evacuation will most likely be conducted due to extremely strained tensions in relations with the...
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea may have the ability to launch missiles with warheads filled with nerve gas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. the USA supposedly considers only two options for the situation to...
Russia's Pacific Fleet flagship Varyag arrives at South Korea port of Pusan Russia's Pacific Fleet flagship Varyag arrives at South Korea port of Pusan

Video

Society

Terrifying monument to toothache installed in St. Petersburg dental clinic
Terrifying monument to toothache installed in St. Petersburg dental clinic
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
Yuri Gagarin’s smile remains symbol of space exploration
Yuri Gagarin’s smile remains symbol of space exploration
Champions League Quarter Finals
Champions League Quarter Finals

Popular photos

World

North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
Russia s Pacific Fleet flagship Varyag arrives at South Korea port of Pusan
Russia's Pacific Fleet flagship Varyag arrives at South Korea port of Pusan
What will happen if Trump contrives war against North Korea
What will happen if Trump contrives war against North Korea
Japan to evacuate its citizens from South Korea
Japan to evacuate its citizens from South Korea
Russian Su-34 annihilates terrorists’ bunker in Idlib with KAB-1500 bomb. Video
Russian Su-34 annihilates terrorists’ bunker in Idlib with KAB-1500 bomb. Video
Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad
Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service