China bans Winnie the Pooh

Disney's Winnie the Pooh is a non grant person in China, The Financial Times reports.

According to the publication, all gifs and still images with the bear have disappeared from Chinese social networks last weekend. Reportedly, images of Winnie the Pooh have been removed from Chinese social media due to his outward resemblance with the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

No official comments have been made regarding the matter. Yet, the newspaper believes that the move has demonstrated tightening censorship on the eve of the autumn congress of the Communist Party of China, where important changes inside the Chinese leadership are likely to happen.

Currently, attempts to write "Winnie the Pooh" in China's famous social network Weibo end up with a pop-up warning "illegal content."

