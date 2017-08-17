Pravda.ru

Dalai Lama: Russians can change the world and become leading nation

Russians can change the world, spiritual leader of the followers of Tibetan Buddhism, the Dalai Lama XIV said.

In his opinion, Russia has an enormous potential to become the leading nation in the world. "Russia is a great nation, and geographically Russia is a bridge between the East and the West. Russia has a huge potential of natural resources, new ideas, respect for each other, the joy of being human. I think Russia will be able to distribute its opportunities correctly. Russia has the potential to become the world's leading nation," the Dalai Lama said.

The spiritual leader also admitted that he would like to visit several regions of Russia.

Earlier, the Dalai Lama urged the world community to conduct a dialogue with the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia). "One has to listen and understand, show respect in one way or another, there is no other way," the spiritual mentor said.

