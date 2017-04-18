North Korea: Nuclear war may start any moment because Trump is 'crazy'

AP photo

Kim Yen Ryong, deputy Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to the United Nations, stated that the United States of America has "created a dangerous situation, in which a nuclear war may start at any moment."

"This poses a serious threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," the official said, RIA Novosti reports.

Later, Kim Ying Ryong also said that US President Donald Trump "has gone crazy" by unleashing a war with North Korea, Express reports. The diplomat, the publication said, warned that military actions could become "a very real possibility" and stressed that "increased tensions have created a situation of emergency."

