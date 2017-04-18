Pravda.ru

News » Asia

North Korea: Nuclear war may start any moment because Trump is 'crazy'

18.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
North Korea: Nuclear war may start any moment because Trump is 'crazy'. 60312.jpeg
AP photo

Kim Yen Ryong, deputy Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to the United Nations, stated that the United States of America has "created a dangerous situation, in which a nuclear war may start at any moment."

"This poses a serious threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," the official said,  RIA Novosti reports.

Later, Kim Ying Ryong also said that US President Donald Trump "has gone crazy" by unleashing a war with North Korea, Express reports. The diplomat, the publication said, warned that military actions could become "a very real possibility" and stressed that "increased tensions have created a situation of emergency."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


North Korea threatens USA with 'unique' war
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

North Korea: Nuclear war may start any moment because Trump is 'crazy'
North Korea: Nuclear war may start any moment because Trump is 'crazy'
Kim Yen Ryong, deputy Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to the United Nations, stated that the United States of America has "created a dangerous situation, in which a nuclear war...
North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang
North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang
In accordance with the order, 600,000 people should be urgently evacuated. Experts note that the evacuation will most likely be conducted due to extremely strained tensions in relations with the...
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun

Video

Society

Terrifying monument to toothache installed in St. Petersburg dental clinic
Terrifying monument to toothache installed in St. Petersburg dental clinic
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
Yuri Gagarin’s smile remains symbol of space exploration
Yuri Gagarin’s smile remains symbol of space exploration
Champions League Quarter Finals
Champions League Quarter Finals

Popular photos

World

North Korea: Nuclear war may start any moment because Trump is crazy
North Korea: Nuclear war may start any moment because Trump is 'crazy'
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
What will happen if Trump contrives war against North Korea
What will happen if Trump contrives war against North Korea
Japan to evacuate its citizens from South Korea
Japan to evacuate its citizens from South Korea
North Korea says it has only one friend - Russia
North Korea says it has only one friend - Russia
Russian Su-34 annihilates terrorists’ bunker in Idlib with KAB-1500 bomb. Video
Russian Su-34 annihilates terrorists’ bunker in Idlib with KAB-1500 bomb. Video

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service