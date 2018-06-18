Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea

Russian small missile ships - the Grad Sviyazhsk and the Great Ustyug - set off for a mission to the Mediterranean Sea. The warships are said to join the permanent group of the Russian Navy in the far sea zone in the near future, representatives of the media department of the Black Sea Fleet said.



In turn, the United States sent an assault group of vessels under the leadership of the Harry Truman aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean Sea.

The group of US warships will take part in an operation against terrorists in Syria, although Russian MPs believe that the US is working on another attack on Bashar Assad's forces. The head of the Defense Committee at the State Duma, Vladimir Shamanov, stressed that such an escalation would not lead to anything good.