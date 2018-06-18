World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia sends assault ships to counter US aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea

World » Asia

Russian small missile ships - the Grad Sviyazhsk and the Great Ustyug - set off for a mission to the Mediterranean Sea. The warships are said to join the permanent group of the Russian Navy in the far sea zone in the near future, representatives of the media department of the Black Sea Fleet said.


Russian fleet seizes Caspian Sea

In turn, the United States sent an assault group of vessels under the leadership of the Harry Truman aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean Sea.

The group of US warships will take part in an operation against terrorists in Syria, although Russian MPs believe that the US is working on another attack on Bashar Assad's forces. The head of the Defense Committee at the State Duma, Vladimir Shamanov, stressed that such an escalation would not lead to anything good.

Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend Xi Jinping makes Putin China's official friend
Topics Russian Navy aircraft carrier Russian warships mediterranean sea
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Careful with Iceland!!
Columnists
FIFA 2018: Iran, Uruguay and... wow!!
Former USSR
The West persistently pesters former USSR with regime changes and revolutions
Readers' top
Saudi footballers to be punished for losing World Cup opener to Russia
The West persistently pesters former USSR with regime changes and revolutions
Trump officially starts trade war with China
Russia demands USA should destroy chemical weapons and declassify Novichok files
The future of oil
News All >
Russia demands USA should destroy chemical weapons and declassify Novichok files
Saudi footballers to be punished for losing World Cup opener to Russia
Russian banks to suffer from major problems during upcoming 5 years
Tragedy on the Volga River: Birthday party ends with 11 drowning
Moscow traffic is to be paralysed during World Cup
Most Russians treat Day of Russia as unimportant holiday
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Soccer
Saudi footballers to be punished for losing World Cup opener to Russia

The national football team of Saudi Arabia is to be punished for the bad game that the players showed during the opening match of the World Cup 2018 in Moscow

Saudi footballers to be punished for losing World Cup opener to Russia
The West persistently pesters former USSR with regime changes and revolutions
Former USSR
The West persistently pesters former USSR with regime changes and revolutions
Americas
Trump officially starts trade war with China
Politics
Russia demands USA should destroy chemical weapons and declassify Novichok files
Former USSR
The West persistently pesters former USSR with regime changes and revolutions

One must have noticed that pro-Western democracies on the territory of the former USSR tend to collapse very quickly, even though their Western preachers are always stable

The West persistently pesters former USSR with regime changes and revolutions
Trump officially starts trade war with China
Americas
Trump officially starts trade war with China
Columnists
The future of oil
Politics
Russia demands USA should destroy chemical weapons and declassify Novichok files
Columnists
FIFA: Russia roars off the starting blocks

A 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia sets Russia in good stead in Group A. After a wobbly start, Russia found her feet.

FIFA: Russia roars off the starting blocks
Russia demands USA should destroy chemical weapons and declassify Novichok files
Politics
Russia demands USA should destroy chemical weapons and declassify Novichok files
Soccer
What do foreign fans say about Russia during 2018 FIFA World Cup?
Americas
Trump officially starts trade war with China
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Careful with Iceland!! Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lyuba Lulko The West persistently pesters former USSR with regime changes and revolutions Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Livestock should always be on the table whether we eat meat or not Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Eighteen tons of gold leave USA in 2018
What do foreign fans say about Russia during 2018 FIFA World Cup?
Trump-Kim honeymoon in Singapore may open McDonald's in Pyongyang
Euro-Islam: New religion to break migrants in EU
Euro-Islam: New religion to break migrants in EU
Mysteries of history: Greek fire, Damascus steel and beam weapon
Mysteries of history: Greek fire, Damascus steel and beam weapon
Careful with Iceland!!
Taxi cab rams into pedestrians in Moscow
Experts name reasons that led to the crash of the An-148 near Moscow
"Lend a Hand" - Kit to promote the inclusion of migrant and refugee children in schools
Austria shows its 'ugly face' to Islam?
The West persistently pesters former USSR with regime changes and revolutions
Trump officially starts trade war with China
Bombing of Yugoslavia killed Russia's relations with the West
Putin's interview for Austrian television: Tough answers to most provocative questions
The West persistently pesters former USSR with regime changes and revolutions
Most Russians treat Day of Russia as unimportant holiday
Yemen: 200,000 cholera cases
Russian banks to suffer from major problems during upcoming 5 years
The West persistently pesters former USSR with regime changes and revolutions
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed