Pravda.ru

News » Asia

China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA

19.01.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 

 

China announces strategic plans for Russia and USA. 59629.jpeg

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a wish to create frameworks for relations with major powers of the world.

Xi Jinping said at a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres and chairman of the UN General Assembly Peter Thompson in the Geneva Palace of Nations on 18 January that China intends to build a new model of relations with the United States, as well as a comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.

Speaking about relations with Moscow, Xi Jinping stressed that Beijing was going to maintain a comprehensive "strategic partnership and coordination" with the Russian Federation. As for Washington, China will seek a new model of relations with the United States. With Europe, China will be engaged in partnership for growth and reforms, while unity and cooperation will be a priority for China's cooperation with BRICS members.

Noteworthy, Russian President Putin said during his address to the Federal Assembly that Russia was prioritizing the development of relations with China, Japan and India. According to Putin, Russia was switching priorities to Asia instead of Europe out of "long-term national interests" and global development trends.

"The cooperation with China and India is a search for an alternative to one-sided orientation to Western countries. Yet, this re-orientation harbors certain risks. Indeed, China is the most dynamic economy in the world, and such an alternative in the face of economic sanctions and pressure on Russia on the part of the West helps us strengthen Russia's negotiation leverage. However, China is also a very tough competitor for Russia, particularly with its global integration project known as the New Silk Road, which appears as a rival to our Eurasian Union as it attracts the countries that we want to strengthen cooperation with. For example, China has increased investment in Kazakhstan during the recent year, while Russia's investment in Kazakhstan has decreased in the last two years," Putin said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russia, India and China prepare a strike against dollar
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Main advantage of Su-35 over F-22 Raptor named
Main advantage of Su-35 over F-22 Raptor named
The F-22 Raptor is considered to be one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, but the US-made fighter jet is inferior to the Russian Su-35
Donald Trump's inauguration to trigger civil war in USA?
Donald Trump's inauguration to trigger civil war in USA?
Several US activist groups, including such organizations as DisruptJ20 and Black Lives Matter, intend to disrupt the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump. They are going to block the work...
Nuclear weapons deterrence status is changing Nuclear weapons deterrence status is changing

Video

Society

Traditional Christianity gives way to atheism
Traditional Christianity gives way to atheism
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Russia bids farewell to victims of Tu-154 air crash
Russia bids farewell to victims of Tu-154 air crash
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves

Popular photos

World

Donald Trump s inauguration to trigger civil war in USA?
Donald Trump's inauguration to trigger civil war in USA?
Turkish President Erdogan to be declared great sultan
Turkish President Erdogan to be declared 'great sultan'
France s future president spotted in Trump Tower
France's future president spotted in Trump Tower
Japanese customers gobble up Putin s sake
Japanese customers gobble up Putin's sake
Russia interferes in election of 24 countries to ruin the chaos zone?
Russia interferes in election of 24 countries to ruin the chaos zone?
USA to create its own Armata tank in 15 years only
USA to create its own Armata tank in 15 years only

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service