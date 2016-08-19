Pravda.ru

Japan's Defence Ministry requires budget over $50bln for 2017

Japan's Defence Ministry requires budget over $50bln for 2017.
The Japanese Ministry of Defence is going to request a record-breaking budget of 5.17 trillion yens for the 2017 fiscal year.

According to the Kyodo agency, it is connected with escalation on the Korean peninsula, where China keeps testing missiles. Thus, Japan's military expenses will increase 2.3% against the current fiscal year.

Analysts note that about 14 billion yens ($140m) are planned to be spent on the purchase of the SM-3 Block IIA interceptor missiles, which are designed jointly by Japan and the US.

Beside that, the Japanese authorities will start modernizing the Patriot PAC-3 surface-to-air missile systems, which are deployed in the territory of the country. About 98.7 billion yens ($980m) will be allocated for this aim. Launchers and radar systems are also expected to undergo modernization. It should increase the blast radius and target accuracy under simultaneous launch of several missiles.

Japan also plans to deploy mobile missile launchers on the remote Sakishima archipelago (Okinawa) in the East China Sea. A permanent garrison of 2,000 soldiers will be set on the islands in the nearest two years.

PRAVDA.RU

