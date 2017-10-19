Photographer flies over North Korea, takes fascinating pictures of Pyongyang

Aram Pan, a photographer from Singapore, had a rare opportunity to fly above the capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, DPRK, commonly known as North Korea, and take bird's eye view photos and videos of one of the most secluded capitals in the world.





Pan received the permission for filming in May of this year. According to him, this is an incredibly rare case when a foreigner was allowed to shoot one of the most isolated capitals of the world.

The photographer flew over the city on a super-light single-engine airplane. He saw an incredible landscape with some bizarre buildings that would be look very good in a science fiction film.

Aram Pan used both a conventional camera and a 360° action camera.

The photographer said that he first visited North Korea in August 2013. He was fascinated by Pyongyang. The Singaporean decided to show other people what he saw and what inspired him so much. Pan also said that the North Koreans are very proud of their capital.

