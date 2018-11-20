North Korea destroys security points in demilitarised zone

North Korea has destroyed ten security points located in the demilitarised zone on the border with South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday with reference to the South Korean defence ministry.

The North Korean military detonated the security posts, having notified South Korea in advance.

Pyongyang made the decision in order to reduce tensions with Seoul and prevent unwanted incidents in the demilitarised zone. South Korea pledged to destroy ten security posts on its side.

At the same time, Seoul and Pyongyang have reserved the right to retain one security post each of historical or other significance, Yonhap said.