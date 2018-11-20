North Korea has destroyed ten security points located in the demilitarised zone on the border with South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday with reference to the South Korean defence ministry.
The North Korean military detonated the security posts, having notified South Korea in advance.
Pyongyang made the decision in order to reduce tensions with Seoul and prevent unwanted incidents in the demilitarised zone. South Korea pledged to destroy ten security posts on its side.
At the same time, Seoul and Pyongyang have reserved the right to retain one security post each of historical or other significance, Yonhap said.
The discovery of the submarine has unveiled a few "inconsistencies." For example, how can one explain the fact that the sub was found where it needed to be searched for from the start?
The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland needs to sit down and listen to this lesson in Democracy and then apply it in a democratic process
The international agreements of 1987 between President Reagan and his Soviet counterpart, Michail Gorbachev, led to the signing of the Treaty on Intermediate Nuclear Forces