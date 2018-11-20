World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

North Korea destroys security points in demilitarised zone

World » Asia

North Korea has destroyed ten security points located in the demilitarised zone on the border with South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday with reference to the South Korean defence ministry.

The North Korean military detonated the security posts, having notified South Korea in advance.

Pyongyang made the decision in order to reduce tensions with Seoul and prevent unwanted incidents in the demilitarised zone. South Korea pledged to destroy ten security posts on its side.

At the same time, Seoul and Pyongyang have reserved the right to retain one security post each of historical or other significance, Yonhap said.

Russia to ban capture of killer whales and belugas in 2019 Russia to ban capture of killer whales and belugas in 2019
Topics seoul pyongyang South Korea north korea
Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
Argentina hides the truth about the death of San Juan submarine
Asia
Kuril Islands dispute between Russia and Japan: The impossible is impossible
Columnists
Why Trump tries to re-industrialize America
News All >
Readers' top
Argentina hides the truth about the death of San Juan submarine
Kuril Islands dispute between Russia and Japan: The impossible is impossible
Why Trump tries to re-industrialize America
Putin and Erdogan launch first section of TurkStream pipeline in Istanbul
Five years after Maidan revolution, Ukraine remains one of Europe's most corrupt states
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Americas
Argentina hides the truth about the death of San Juan submarine

The discovery of the submarine has unveiled a few "inconsistencies." For example, how can one explain the fact that the sub was found where it needed to be searched for from the start?

Argentina hides the truth about the death of San Juan submarine
Brexit: The UK's misunderstanding of Democracy
Columnists
Brexit: The UK's misunderstanding of Democracy
Asia
Kuril Islands dispute between Russia and Japan: The impossible is impossible
Columnists
Why Trump tries to re-industrialize America
Columnists
Brexit: The UK's misunderstanding of Democracy

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland needs to sit down and listen to this lesson in Democracy and then apply it in a democratic process

Brexit: The UK's misunderstanding of Democracy
Putin and Erdogan launch first section of TurkStream pipeline in Istanbul
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Putin and Erdogan launch first section of TurkStream pipeline in Istanbul
Asia
Kuril Islands dispute between Russia and Japan: The impossible is impossible
Americas
Argentina hides the truth about the death of San Juan submarine
Columnists
The INF issue

The international agreements of 1987 between President Reagan and his Soviet counterpart, Michail Gorbachev, led to the signing of the Treaty on Intermediate Nuclear Forces

The INF issue
Why Trump tries to re-industrialize America
Columnists
Why Trump tries to re-industrialize America
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Five years after Maidan revolution, Ukraine remains one of Europe's most corrupt states
Columnists
Brexit: The UK's misunderstanding of Democracy
Lyuba Lulko Argentina hides the truth about the death of San Juan submarine Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Kuril Islands dispute between Russia and Japan: The impossible is impossible Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo Why Trump tries to re-industrialize America Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
USA plays to pretend a mighty dragon that can no longer breathe fire
US interferes in election of Interpol president, Kremlin believes
US interferes in election of Interpol president, Kremlin believes
Five years after Maidan revolution, Ukraine remains one of Europe's most corrupt states
Brexit: The UK's misunderstanding of Democracy
Kuril Islands dispute between Russia and Japan: The impossible is impossible
Argentina hides the truth about the death of San Juan submarine
Japan ratifies agreement to supply weapons and ammo to warring states
Russia to ban capture of killer whales and belugas in 2019
Russia to raise sunken floating dock
Why Trump tries to re-industrialize America
Kuril Islands dispute between Russia and Japan: The impossible is impossible
Putin dislikes the idea of US army bases coming to Kuril Islands
Argentina hides the truth about the death of San Juan submarine
USA plays to pretend a mighty dragon that can no longer breathe fire
Russians lose faith in their future, get ready for worse
Russians lose faith in their future, get ready for worse
Argentina hides the truth about the death of San Juan submarine
Moving inexorably towards war
Presidential and midterm elections in the USA change the 'American project' entirely
USA plays to pretend a mighty dragon that can no longer breathe fire
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.