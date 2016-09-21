Following Obama: Philippine President fucks EU

Rodrigo Duterte

The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte made it clear to the EU that he does need any advices regarding how to combat drug dealing in his own country.

"I read the condemnation of the European Union against me. I will tell them fuck you. You're doing it in atonement for your sins. And then the European Union now has the gall to condemn me. I repeat it, fuck you,' Duterte claimed.

He also noted that the EU decided to struggle for human rights because of feeling of guilt about numerous 'inhuman crimes of the past'.

According to some data, from 1,000 to 3,000 people have died at 'fight against drugs' since Duterte came to power. The current President of the Philippines is quite hard person. Before that he demanded Barack Obama to treat him with respect and warned to curse him at the ASEAN summit.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru