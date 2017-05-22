Pravda.ru

News » Asia

China asks USA's permission to wait for 100 days before tightening sanctions on North Korea

22.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
China asks USA's permission to wait for 100 days before tightening sanctions on North Korea. 60521.jpeg
AP photo

China will need 100 days to find measures of economic pressure on North Korea (DPRK). Reportedly, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed this during their meeting in April, Japanese publication Asahi wrote.

The United States wants tough sanctions against the DPRK, while China is responsible for 90 percent of foreign trade turnover of the hermit kingdom. The USA may impose restrictive measures on Chinese companies in the event China does not introduce restrictive measures against North Korea. In response, Beijing asked for 100 days to put pressure on the DPRK. Previously, similar arrangements were achieved in foreign trade between the USA and China.

Earlier representatives for the Chinese administration said that they shared Russia'a point of view on the situation in Syria and North Korea. Russia's approaches to the crises are "logical and justified," officials with the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Nuclear war threat comes from North Korea
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Is now the time when the West can destroy the Russian army?
Is now the time when the West can destroy the Russian army?
US experts believe that the Russian S-400 air defense system is good, but it is good against fourth-generation aircraft, while the United States has many fifth-generation aircraft. Figuratively...
Putin's one word sows panic among US journalists
Putin's one word sows panic among US journalists
Vladimir Putin sowed panic and turmoil among American journalists after he promised to expose an audio recording of the talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei...
Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video

Video

Society

Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
Religious fervour
Religious fervour
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders wives
High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders' wives
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?

Popular photos

World

Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video
Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video
CNN and Co. seriously believe Russian administration sits in Orthodox church with minarets
CNN and Co. seriously believe Russian administration sits in Orthodox church with minarets
Mess in the Oval Office: Special services strike back
Mess in the Oval Office: Special services strike back
North Korea threatens Russia and China, White House says
North Korea threatens Russia and China, White House says
Luhansk leader: Ukraine is a concentration camp
Luhansk leader: Ukraine is a concentration camp
Out of Mexico: Good Great News
Out of Mexico: Good Great News

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service