Nineteen high-rise buildings exploded in ten seconds in China. Video
In the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province, Central China, 19 high-rise buildings were demolished in ten seconds in a controlled explosion.
About five tons of TNT were used for the simultaneous demolition of 12-storeyed buildings on the area of 150,000 square meters. The explosives were placed in about 120,000 locations in the buildings.
The buildings were exploded on January 21. A business quarter and a 707-meter-high skyscraper is expected to be built o their place.
Pravda.Ru
