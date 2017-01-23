Pravda.ru

Nineteen high-rise buildings exploded in ten seconds in China. Video

In the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province, Central China, 19 high-rise buildings were demolished in ten seconds in a controlled explosion.

About five tons of TNT were used for the simultaneous demolition of 12-storeyed buildings on the area of 150,000 square meters. The explosives were placed in about 120,000 locations in the buildings.

The buildings were exploded on January 21. A business quarter and a 707-meter-high skyscraper is expected to be built o their place.

