China calls US to step away from abyss

China is going to raise duties on goods from the United States to balance the damage caused to Chinese interests after the USA raised duties on steel and aluminum.

It goes about the latest move of the Trump administration to raise duties on 128 items of American goods, the imports of which to China amounted to $3 billion as of 2017. For starters, the USA plans to raise duties on imports of fresh fruit, dried fruit, grape wines, stainless steel and some other products (120 items in total) the imports of which in 2017 reached $977 million.

After that, the USA will raise duties on eight other products by 25 percent including pork, the imports of which returned nearly $2 billion in 2017.

Chinese officials set out a hope that the United States would make a step away from the brink of the abyss to prevent the bilateral relations from falling into a dangerous state.

China may introduce duties on US agricultural products that are produced in states with a developed agricultural sector.

