Source Pravda.Ru

Iran responds to Trump's threats against Teheran

World » Asia

The head of Iran's Basij organization, which is part of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Gen. Gholam Hossein Gheibparvar, commented on the threat from US President Donald Trump to Iran.

The Iranian official told ISNA that Trump's tweet was an element of "psychological warfare." Iran will always be ready to respond to the United States if the Pentagon decides to take military action against Tehran.

"The people and the armed forces of the country will confront the enemies," he said.

Earlier, Trump threatened Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with serious consequences if he dared to threaten the United States.

"America must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars," Iranian President Rouhani said on Sunday.

Trump responded with a warning tweet: "NEVER EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKE OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!"

Topics teheran Donald Trump Hassan Rouhani Iranian president
Comments
