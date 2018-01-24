Iran offers alliance with Russia to counter USA in the Middle East

Iran put forward and idea to set up a coalition with the participation of Russia to counteract the United States.

According to Iran's Fars news agency, assistant to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Major-General Yahya Rahim Safavi, said that Iran's regional alliance with Russia, Syria, Pakistan and Iraq would be able to counter the American coalition.

According to him, the US strategy in 2018 is to "preserve the conflict in the region," as well as expand it, and Washington seeks political, economic and military benefits for this activity.

According to Safavi, the US seeks the establishment of an autonomous Kurdish region, even though the actions of the Americans violate international norms about territorial integrity of states.

Russia and Iran have similar positions in Syria, even though strategic goals of the two countries are different. Iran, for instance, wants to make Syria a theocratic state, while Moscow will be ok with a stable Syrian regime either with or without Assad.

The recently approved major transport project could become Moscow's trump card in the struggle for influence in the region. It goes about the project of the International Transport Corridor "North-South" with a total length of 7,200 kilometers. This transport route provides for the creation of opportunities for the transportation of transit cargo from the Indian Ocean to the Persian Gulf. Thus, Russia may use the project to contribute to the creation of the strategic axis between Moscow, Delhi and Tehran.

Pravda.Ru

Read article in Russian

