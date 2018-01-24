World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Iran offers alliance with Russia to counter USA in the Middle East

World » Asia

Iran put forward and idea to set up a coalition with the participation of Russia to counteract the United States.

Iran offers alliance with Russia to counter USA in the Middle East. 61871.jpeg

According to Iran's Fars news agency, assistant to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Major-General Yahya Rahim Safavi, said that Iran's regional alliance with Russia, Syria, Pakistan and Iraq would be able to counter the American coalition.

According to him, the US strategy in 2018 is to "preserve the conflict in the region," as well as expand it, and Washington seeks political, economic and military benefits for this activity.

According to Safavi, the US seeks the establishment of an autonomous Kurdish region, even though the actions of the Americans violate international norms about territorial integrity of states.

Russia and Iran have similar positions in Syria, even though strategic goals of the two countries are different. Iran, for instance, wants to make Syria a theocratic state, while Moscow will be ok with a stable Syrian regime either with or without Assad.

The recently approved major transport project could become Moscow's trump card in the struggle for influence in the region. It goes about the project of the International Transport Corridor "North-South" with a total length of 7,200 kilometers. This transport route provides for the creation of opportunities for the transportation of transit cargo from the Indian Ocean to the Persian Gulf. Thus, Russia may use the project to contribute to the creation of the strategic axis between Moscow, Delhi and Tehran.

Pravda.Ru

Read article in Russian

Topics iran middle east
Topical Analytics
Economics
Davos Forum: Saying too much, doing too little, as usual
Real life stories
After Paddington Bear, Russia cracks down on Stalin's death
Games
IOC wants Russia to boycott 2018 Winter Games and exit Olympic movement
Readers' top
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
Why do Putin and Poroshenko hold secret phone talks?
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
Ticking Time Bomb: Countdown to Armageddon
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
It is about time Russia should exit Western project

The USA does not have a picture of the strong Russia, and the Americans will never allow Russians become strong. Sanctions show how obvious the conflict is

It is about time Russia should exit Western project
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
Columnists
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
News from the Kremlin
Why do Putin and Poroshenko hold secret phone talks?
Asia
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
Columnists
U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea

Fearing that peace might break out with the two Koreas talking to each other, Washington instructed South Korean President to keep the message about anything but peace

U.S. Humiliates South Korea, Threatens North Korea
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Politics
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
Asia
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
Europe
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
Conflicts
US military advisers killed in Turkish air strike in Syria

According to sources in Syria, two US military advisers were killed in Afrin. However, there if no official confirmation to this information

US military advisers killed in Turkish air strike in Syria
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
Europe
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
Technologies and discoveries
Russia to build its own space station without USA and Europe
Asia
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
Lyuba Lulko Davos Forum: Saying too much, doing too little, as usual Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov After Paddington Bear, Russia cracks down on Stalin's death Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ticking Time Bomb: Countdown to Armageddon Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Tillerson must go!
Ticking Time Bomb: Countdown to Armageddon
US military advisers killed in Turkish air strike in Syria
Suddenly, the Democrats are willing to fund the wall
Russia considers exiting Council of Europe
Iran offers alliance with Russia to counter USA in the Middle East
Iran offers alliance with Russia to counter USA in the Middle East
The Green Africa project
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Europe's largest mosque to be built in Crimea
Russia's new torpedo carrying 100-megaton nuclear warhead nullifies USA's Prompt Global Strike
Russia considers exiting Council of Europe
You're invited to death penalty: Barbaric traditions of world's most progressive states
Europe's largest mosque to be built in Crimea
Iran offers alliance with Russia to counter USA in the Middle East
It is about time Russia should exit Western project
After Paddington Bear, Russia cracks down on Stalin's death
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
British army chief says Russia can destroy UK sooner than expected
China wants Moscow to confront pressure from Washington together
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed