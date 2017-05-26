Pravda.ru

News » Asia

India launches world's longest bridge that can withstand heavy tanks

26.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
India launches world's longest bridge that can withstand heavy tanks. 60555.jpeg
AP photo

The new bridge, Dhola-Sadiya, was opened in the northeastern state of Assam in India. The bridge is likely to make an entry into the Guinness Book of Records as the longest bridge in the world.

The length of the bridge that connects the settlement of Dhola and the city of Sadiya across the Lohit River is 9.15 km.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled along the bridge for a solemn opening ceremony. Modi drove and then walked on the bridge to assess the quality of the asphalt surface.

The bridge shortens the journey from Northeast Assam to Arunachal Pradesh. Previously, one had to spend about five hours for such a journey. The bridge has cut the required time to only one hour. To crown it all, the bridge has an amazing quality: it can withstand a combat tank weighing up to 60 tons. This will help the Indian army to simplify the transfer of infantry to the borders with China.

Earlier, the longest bridge in the world was another Indian bridge Rajiv Gandhi in Mumbai. Its length is 5.65 km.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


The world's longest cat
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Remains of ancient sea monster found on the banks of the Volga River
Remains of ancient sea monster found on the banks of the Volga River
An international group of scientists discovered remains of a pliosaur on the bank of the Volga near the city of Ulyanovsk
New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash
New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash
A Russian newspaper obtained copies of secret documents of the Security Bureau of Ukraine (SBU) about special operations to destroy evidence of mass murder in the sky over the Donbass on July 17, 2014...
Russia works on powerful ‘Penicillin’ pill for enemy guns Russia works on powerful ‘Penicillin’ pill for enemy guns

Video

Society

High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders wives
High-ranking official reveals secret information about NATO leaders' wives
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Russian Patriarch: Cross and Crescent are powerful weapons to combat terrorism
Russian Patriarch: Cross and Crescent are powerful weapons to combat terrorism
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Europa League: Manchester s Moment of Mourinho Magic
Europa League: Manchester's Moment of Mourinho Magic

Popular photos

World

New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash
New secret documents hold Ukraine responsible for MH17 plane crash
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
France compares Putin to Peter the Great
France compares Putin to Peter the Great
Out of Mexico: Good Great News
Out of Mexico: Good Great News
Russian military adviser killed in Syria
Russian military adviser killed in Syria
Philippine President Duterte asks Putin for state-of-the-art weapons
Philippine President Duterte asks Putin for state-of-the-art weapons

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service