World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

North and South Koreas prepare a gift to the whole world

World » Asia

The head of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, apologised to his South Korean counterpart for nuclear tests that did not Seoul sleep well last year.

The North Korean leader apologised to South Korean President Moon Jae-in  for the fact that North Korea's nuclear test made him wake up at dawn.

"We will not interrupt your morning sleep," said Kim Jong-un. The media immediately assumed that the DRPK thus pledged not to conduct any other nuclear tests.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in assessed the talks with his North Korean counterpart as positive and said that the negotiations could become a "gift to the whole world."

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics pyongyang kim jong-un North Korea South Korea nuclear test
Comments
Topical Analytics
Real life stories
Chernobyl could have killed 40,000 people
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Israel can learn many lessons with the help of Russia's S-300 air defence systems in Syria
Americas
UN to say amen to aggression against Syria
Readers' top
Israel can learn many lessons with the help of Russia's S-300 air defence systems in Syria
Israel vows to destroy Russia's S-300 in Syria in case of danger
World War Three is near? The West wants to bypass Russia's veto at UN Security Council
Russia's S-300 systems against Tomahawk missiles flying towards Syria
Silk Road To Germany: New Molotov-Ribbentrop-Mao Pact
News All >
North and South Koreas prepare a gift to the whole world
Europa League Semi-Finals First Leg Marseille and Atlético have advantage
Putin: Russia's young scientists build world's most powerful arms system in 7 years
Two women fall victims to Moscow plastic surgeons in two weeks
Russian Air Force shows how NATO ships can be destroyed. Video
Ukraine loses nearly 4,000 military men killing fellow Ukrainians in Donbass
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Israel can learn many lessons with the help of Russia's S-300 air defence systems in Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a briefing in Beijing that the question about the shipment of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Syria had not been resolved yet. However, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said that S-300 missile systems had been delivered to Syria last month

Israel can learn many lessons with the help of Russia's S-300 air defence systems in Syria
Israel vows to destroy Russia's S-300 in Syria in case of danger
Asia
Israel vows to destroy Russia's S-300 in Syria in case of danger
Europe
World War Three is near? The West wants to bypass Russia's veto at UN Security Council
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia's S-300 systems against Tomahawk missiles flying towards Syria
Asia
Israel vows to destroy Russia's S-300 in Syria in case of danger

Representatives of the Israeli Defence Ministry responded to recent reports about the possible delivery of S-300 SAM systems from Russia to Syria. Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that Israel would destroy those systems

Israel vows to destroy Russia's S-300 in Syria in case of danger
Putin to sign new decree to spend ten trillion rubles on social needs
Economics
Putin to sign new decree to spend ten trillion rubles on social needs
Columnists
Silk Road To Germany: New Molotov-Ribbentrop-Mao Pact
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia's S-300 systems against Tomahawk missiles flying towards Syria
Asia
Israel vows to destroy Russia's S-300 in Syria in case of danger

Representatives of the Israeli Defence Ministry responded to recent reports about the possible delivery of S-300 SAM systems from Russia to Syria. Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that Israel would destroy those systems

Israel vows to destroy Russia's S-300 in Syria in case of danger
Russian Air Force shows how NATO ships can be destroyed. Video
Conflicts
Russian Air Force shows how NATO ships can be destroyed. Video
Politics
Putin: Russia's young scientists build world's most powerful arms system in 7 years
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia's S-300 systems against Tomahawk missiles flying towards Syria
Dmitry Sudakov Chernobyl could have killed 40,000 people Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko UN to say amen to aggression against Syria Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission Silk Road To Germany: New Molotov-Ribbentrop-Mao Pact Contributor submission
Comments
Western media still horrified about Russia's Doomsday weapon
Ukraine loses nearly 4,000 military men killing fellow Ukrainians in Donbass
Israel can learn many lessons with the help of Russia's S-300 air defence systems in Syria
Putin: Russia's young scientists build world's most powerful arms system in 7 years
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
Israel can learn many lessons with the help of Russia's S-300 air defence systems in Syria
Israel can learn many lessons with the help of Russia's S-300 air defence systems in Syria
Animal Trump hides behind Syrian children to kill them
International study indicates ways to mitigate the effects of climate change on agriculture
Putin must sue UK because of Skripal case lies
Putin: Russia's young scientists build world's most powerful arms system in 7 years
Pentagon's goal in the Middle East is to trigger major war between Israel and Iran
Putin: Russia's young scientists build world's most powerful arms system in 7 years
International study indicates ways to mitigate the effects of climate change on agriculture
Israel can learn many lessons with the help of Russia's S-300 air defence systems in Syria
Israel can learn many lessons with the help of Russia's S-300 air defence systems in Syria
Ukraine loses nearly 4,000 military men killing fellow Ukrainians in Donbass
Ukraine loses nearly 4,000 military men killing fellow Ukrainians in Donbass
USSR shot down Korean passenger Boeing 40 years ago. Chronicles
Putin to sign new decree to spend ten trillion rubles on social needs
Putin to sign new decree to spend ten trillion rubles on social needs
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed