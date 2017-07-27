Pravda.ru

News » Asia

US Pacific Fleet ready for nuclear war with China

27.07.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
US Pacific Fleet ready for nuclear war with China. 60922.jpeg
AP photo

The Pacific Fleet of the United States Navy are ready to strike a nuclear blow on China, Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Scott Swift said.

Admiral Swift answered the question about the readiness for a nuclear attack during a security conference at the Australian National University.

"Every member of the U.S. military has sworn an oath to defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic and to obey the officers and the president of the United States as commander and chief appointed over us," Swift said.

"This is core to the American democracy and any time you have a military that is moving away from a focus and an allegiance to civilian control, then we really have a significant problem," Swift added.

Shortly before the conference, the United States and Australia held military manoeuvres with a reconnaissance ship of the Chinese Navy was observing them.

Earlier, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said that the US considered China as a primary threat to the United States because of the stable economic and military growth of the country.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


USA watches China building new capitalism
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Saakashvili sends tearful message to Ukrainian president after losing citizenship
Saakashvili sends tearful message to Ukrainian president after losing citizenship
Mikhail Saakashvili, former President of Georgia and former governor of Odessa, recorded a video message to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko
Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible
Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible
Conspirologists published a formidable warning labelling Russia as the most dangerous nuclear superpower in the modern world. It stands the reason Russia should be mentioned in Biblical prophecies...
Frozen extraterrestrial found on Mount Adams Frozen extraterrestrial found on Mount Adams

Video

Society

Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible
Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible
Frozen extraterrestrial found on Mount Adams
Frozen extraterrestrial found on Mount Adams
US Energy Secretary Rick Perry shows interest in Ukrainian manure during prank call
US Energy Secretary Rick Perry shows interest in Ukrainian manure during prank call
Hollywood tries to get rid of Putin in Russia-related releases
Hollywood tries to get rid of Putin in Russia-related releases
Airplane passenger forgets bag with two million rubles inside
Airplane passenger forgets bag with two million rubles inside
Emir Kusturica fails to justify expectations of hapless Ukrainian peacemakers
Emir Kusturica fails to justify expectations of hapless Ukrainian peacemakers

Popular photos

World

Saakashvili sends tearful message to Ukrainian president after losing citizenship
Saakashvili sends tearful message to Ukrainian president after losing citizenship
Iraq develops cooperation with Russia to throw USA out of the Gulf
Iraq develops cooperation with Russia to throw USA out of the Gulf
CIA Director Michael Pompeo sees the hand of the Kremlin even in his toilet
CIA Director Michael Pompeo sees the hand of the Kremlin even in his toilet
North Korean economy grows by leaps and bounds
North Korean economy grows by leaps and bounds
Putin wins in Syria: Trump ends CIA program to support Syrian opposition
Putin wins in Syria: Trump ends CIA program to support Syrian opposition
Qatar ready for war with neighbouring states
Qatar ready for war with neighbouring states

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service