US Pacific Fleet ready for nuclear war with China

AP photo

The Pacific Fleet of the United States Navy are ready to strike a nuclear blow on China, Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Scott Swift said.

Admiral Swift answered the question about the readiness for a nuclear attack during a security conference at the Australian National University.

"Every member of the U.S. military has sworn an oath to defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic and to obey the officers and the president of the United States as commander and chief appointed over us," Swift said.

"This is core to the American democracy and any time you have a military that is moving away from a focus and an allegiance to civilian control, then we really have a significant problem," Swift added.

Shortly before the conference, the United States and Australia held military manoeuvres with a reconnaissance ship of the Chinese Navy was observing them.

Earlier, CIA Director Mike Pompeo said that the US considered China as a primary threat to the United States because of the stable economic and military growth of the country.

