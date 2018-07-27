USA to strike Iran this August

The United States of America is to strike Iran's nuclear facilities already this August, ABC said with reference to an anonymous source in the Australian government. Most likely, Australian and British military will take direct participation in the special operation of the United States.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull soon stated, though, that the information about the imminent attack of the United States on Iranian nuclear facilities was a hoax. Turnbull urged everyone not to believe ABC as anonymous sources of information, in his opinion, were not trustworthy.

The relationship between Iran and the United States remains highly intense. Several days ago, Major General of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Qasem Soleimani, told US President Donald Trump that America "will lose everything it has" should the States attack Iran.