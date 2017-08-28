China invites five more countries to join BRICS

AP photo

Five more countries will join the BRICS summit this year.

China, the chairing state of the 2017 BRICS summit, invited new participants to the summit.

"In addition to the leaders of five states, as well as the leaders of a number of international organisations, the heads of several other countries will attend the summit in the outreach format. This year, China, being the chairing state, invited Guinea, Mexico, Thailand, and Tajikistan," Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said.

The fifth invited state is Egypt. The leaders of the countries will meet in early September in Xiamen, Fujian Province.

