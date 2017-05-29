Shanghai Cooperation Organization turns trans-regional

Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Rashid Alimov said that India and Pakistan would become full members of the organization. "This will be an entirely new quality of the organization, as the group of six is gradually developing into the group of eight," Alimov said.

After the accession of India and Pakistan to the SCO, the population of the member-countries will make up 43-44% of global population and their their GDP will total about 33 trillion dollars. The organization will thus turn into a trans-regional association.

The upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will have a broad agenda. Last nuances will be defined on June 5-7 during the meeting of SCO national coordinators.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru