Pravda.ru

News » Asia

South Korea's incorporation in US missile defense unacceptable for Russia

29.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
South Korea's incorporation in US missile defense unacceptable for Russia. 60575.jpeg

Russia harshly criticized South Korea's and Japan's move pertaining to the deployment of the US missile defense systems in the region. China joined Russia's protest on the matter.

"For Russia and China, the connection of South Korea, and in the future, perhaps Japan, to the global system of US missile defense is unacceptable," Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Igor Morgulov said at international conference "Russia and China: Towards New Quality of Bilateral Relations" in Moscow.

In 2016, Seoul decided to deploy the US high altitude missile defense system. The technology is used for high-altitude exoatmospheric interception of short- and medium-range missiles. According to South Korean experts, the system should effectively intercept North Korean missiles. First elements of the missile defense system have already been installed, whereas the final installation of the system is to be completed by the end of the year.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


US and South Korea get ready to wipe DPRK off the face of Earth
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Specialists denied reports about a flying saucer that had been found in Antarctica. It turned out that the saucer was just a rock
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
China issued a warning to the Dewey, a US destroyer that entered the waters of the disputed Nansha (Spratly) archipelago in the South China Sea
Seth Rich Assassinated for Truth Seth Rich Assassinated for Truth

Video

Society

Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Flying saucer trapped in Antarctica melts
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Five grandiose abandoned Soviet projects that leave one speechless
Russian Patriarch: Cross and Crescent are powerful weapons to combat terrorism
Russian Patriarch: Cross and Crescent are powerful weapons to combat terrorism
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers
Baltic States and Ukrainian children are heaviest drinkers
Thousands of Buenos Aires zoo animals were left to die in cages
Thousands of Buenos Aires zoo animals were left to die in cages
Europa League: Manchester s Moment of Mourinho Magic
Europa League: Manchester's Moment of Mourinho Magic

Popular photos

World

Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
Chinese warships chase US destroyer out of Chinese waters
France compares Putin to Peter the Great
France compares Putin to Peter the Great
Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
World s most dangerous people: Donald Trump & Prince Salman
World's most dangerous people: Donald Trump & Prince Salman
Ukraine to terminate railway communication with Russia
Ukraine to terminate railway communication with Russia
Trump demonstrates Montenegro s real place at NATO
Trump demonstrates Montenegro's real place at NATO

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service