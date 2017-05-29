South Korea's incorporation in US missile defense unacceptable for Russia

Russia harshly criticized South Korea's and Japan's move pertaining to the deployment of the US missile defense systems in the region. China joined Russia's protest on the matter.

"For Russia and China, the connection of South Korea, and in the future, perhaps Japan, to the global system of US missile defense is unacceptable," Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Igor Morgulov said at international conference "Russia and China: Towards New Quality of Bilateral Relations" in Moscow.

In 2016, Seoul decided to deploy the US high altitude missile defense system. The technology is used for high-altitude exoatmospheric interception of short- and medium-range missiles. According to South Korean experts, the system should effectively intercept North Korean missiles. First elements of the missile defense system have already been installed, whereas the final installation of the system is to be completed by the end of the year.

