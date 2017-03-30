Tokyo demands right to bomb North Korea

Tokyo has adopted a policy on preventive strikes against North Korea. Japan should get legal right to carry out first strikes against the North Korean bases, from where missiles are launched.

It has become known that an official proposal is being prepared for the government. MPs of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan want to make amendments to the Constitution, which would allow Tokyo to carry out preventive strikes against North Korea.

The main reason is that current post-war pacifist Constitution impels the country to no action, as there is Japan's refusal from creating full-fledged Armed Forces and conduct of military acts (except for defence). In case of a potential missile strike from Pyongyang, serious consequences may be.

Experts believe the initiatives have been sanctioned at the highest level. The measure is to be of a frightening and deterrent character for an enemy.

