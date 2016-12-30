Pravda.ru

News » Asia

Head of Moldova meets with Russian, Turkish and Azerbaijani Ambassadors

30.12.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Head of Moldova meets with Russian, Turkish and Azerbaijani Ambassadors. Moldova, Russia, Azerbaijan
PRESIDENTE.MD PHOTO

Igor Dodon, the President of Moldova, has carried out a range of meetings with representatives of Russia, Turkey, and Azerbaijan in a week after his inauguration on 23 December.

At a meeting with Qudsi Dursun oglu Osmanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan, prospects of development of the Moldova-Azarbaijan relations were discussed, it was pointed out that cooperation should be deepened and extended in all the fields.

The President also discussed agenda of his future visit to Moscow, which is to take place on 17 January with the Russian Ambassador to the Republic Farid Mukhametshin.

'The parties discussed a range of issues regarding bilateral relations, as well as agenda of the visit to Moscow, which is planned to take place on 17 January at the invitation of Vladimir Putin,' the statement on the presidential website says.

Before that, Dodon claimed that he intended to discuss 'two key issues: return of Moldovan goods to the Russian market, as well as the problem of Moldovan migrant workers in Russia' in course of negotiations in Moscow. In particular, Head of Moldova intends to ask Putin to pardon those who have violated migration regime and can't return to Russia. Given various estimations, about half a million citizens of Moldova work in Russia.

During the meeting with the Turkish Ambassador, issues of economic cooperation were discussed. The Turkish Diplomat also thanked Dodon for constant support rendered to the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia in the South of Moldova.

Beside that, it became known that the Turkish president Recep Erdogan will carry out an official visit to Moldova in May 2017 at the invitation of the Moldovan President.

As Pravda.Ru reported, the President-elect reported about a range of political decisions. He resigned the Defence Minister and ordered to remove the EU flag from his Administration.

The previous authorities of Moldova signed a document on creating a NATO office in Moldova. According to Dodon, he will not go the length of joining the Alliance.

Dodon took office on 23 December. His election campaign presupposed restoration of strategic partnership with Russia.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 

 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Tu-154 crashed as a result of NATO's covert operation?
Tu-154 crashed as a result of NATO's covert operation?
Russia's Ministry for Transportation does not consider a terrorist attack to be one of the versions that led to the crash of the Tu-154 passenger airliner of the Russian Defence Ministry in the Black...
Tu-154 crash: Latest audio recording on board raises many questions
Tu-154 crash: Latest audio recording on board raises many questions
The audio recording of the conversation between the pilots of the crashed Tu-154 and flight control officers of the Center of the Black Sea Air Traffic Management was published on YouTube
USSR's five amazing top secret projects that were shelved USSR's five amazing top secret projects that were shelved

Video

Society

USSR s five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
USSR's five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women

Popular photos

World

US politicians ask Trump to imprison Clinton
US politicians ask Trump to imprison Clinton
Trump will continue putting pressure on Russia with NATO s help
Trump will continue putting pressure on Russia with NATO's help
Donald Trump wants Henry Kissinger to save the world from war
Donald Trump wants Henry Kissinger to save the world from war
Apple refuses to unlock iPhone of Russian Ambassador’s killer
Apple refuses to unlock iPhone of Russian Ambassador’s killer
Trump s strategy is to set Russia against China
Trump's strategy is to set Russia against China
Pakistan and Israel threaten to nuke each other over fake news
Pakistan and Israel threaten to nuke each other over fake news

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service