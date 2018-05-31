World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Breaking news: Putin to hold secret meeting with China's Xi Jinping and DPRK's Kim Jong-un

World » Asia

Journalist Vasily Golovnin published a sensational message in his Telegram channel. The message that has not been confirmed yet, though, says that a tripartite summit with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leader of the DPRK Kim Jong-un may take place on June 9 in the Chinese port of Qingdao.

According to Golovnin, he received the information from the Hong Kong-based organisation of Chinese dissidents - the Information Center of the Movement for Human Rights and Democratisation in China. The organisation is the unofficial mouthpiece of information about China and has a network of informants. However, official sources do not confirm the information yet.

The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping, will be held on June 9-10 in Qingdao. Russian President Vladimir Putin is invited to the summit.

According to Golovnin, the appearance of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the meeting would become "an absolute sensation and a powerful political signal," which, in turn, would strengthen the position of the DPRK at the upcoming meeting in Singapore with US President Donald Trump.

