Russia's Su-30 fighter aircraft crashes into Mediterranean Sea in Syria

A Su-30SM fighter jet of Russia's Air Force crashed in the morning of May 3 in Syria killing two pilots, officials with the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The air crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. MSK above the water area of the Mediterranean Sea after the aircraft took off from Hmeymim airbase.

According to specialists, the aircraft was gaining altitude when it crashed. It is believed that the crash of the Sukhoi Su-30 occurred after a bird flew into one of its engines.

The Sukhoi Su-30 is a twin-engine, two-seat supermaneuverable fighter aircraft developed by Russia's Sukhoi Aviation Corporation. It is a multirole fighter for all-weather, air-to-air and air-to-surface deep interdiction missions.

Russia launched the military operation in Syria on September 30, 2015. According to official data, the Russian Federation has lost 13 aircraft and helicopters since that time.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru