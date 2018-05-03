World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia's Su-30 fighter aircraft crashes into Mediterranean Sea in Syria

World » Asia » Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria

A Su-30SM fighter jet of Russia's Air Force crashed in the morning of May 3 in Syria killing two pilots, officials with the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russia's Su-30 fighter aircraft crashes into Mediterranean Sea in Syria. 62427.jpeg

The air crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. MSK above the water area of the Mediterranean Sea after the aircraft took off from Hmeymim airbase.

According to specialists, the aircraft was gaining altitude when it crashed. It is believed that the crash of the Sukhoi Su-30 occurred after a bird flew into one of its engines.

The Sukhoi Su-30 is a twin-engine, two-seat supermaneuverable fighter aircraft developed by Russia's Sukhoi Aviation Corporation. It is a multirole fighter for all-weather, air-to-air and air-to-surface deep interdiction missions.

Russia launched the military operation in Syria on September 30, 2015. According to official data, the Russian Federation has lost 13 aircraft and helicopters since that time.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics su-30 Russia war in Syria mediterranean sea russian air force russian forces in Syria
Comments
Topical Analytics
Africa
Western Sahara: Waste of Public Money
Columnists
Of Men and doormats
Anomalous phenomena
Why economy aspires to dissolve family
Readers' top
Why economy aspires to dissolve family
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Of Men and doormats
Western Sahara: Waste of Public Money
Champions League Semis: Real through with Liverpool
News All >
China deploys missiles and anti-aircraft systems on disputed Spratly Islands
Russia's Su-30 fighter aircraft crashes into Mediterranean Sea in Syria
Champions League Semis: Real through with Liverpool
Russia to parade her aircraft-carrier killer sub in St. Petersburg
Japanese engineers create gigantic robot that can transform into real sports car. Video
The Russian ruble crushed, smashed and struck to the ground
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Anomalous phenomena
Why economy aspires to dissolve family

The message is difficult to pass. The conscience is widespread controlled by the consensus industry, whose sole purpose is to strengthen the dominant order.

Why economy aspires to dissolve family
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Columnists
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Columnists
Of Men and doormats
Africa
Western Sahara: Waste of Public Money
Columnists
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula

It is impossible to exaggerate the importance of what Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in achieved last week in a new world order without the stain of US hegemony

Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Of Men and doormats
Columnists
Of Men and doormats
Anomalous phenomena
Why economy aspires to dissolve family
Africa
Western Sahara: Waste of Public Money
Anomalous phenomena
Why economy aspires to dissolve family

The message is difficult to pass. The conscience is widespread controlled by the consensus industry, whose sole purpose is to strengthen the dominant order.

Why economy aspires to dissolve family
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Columnists
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Africa
Western Sahara: Waste of Public Money
Columnists
Of Men and doormats
Contributor submission Western Sahara: Waste of Public Money Contributor submission Costantino Ceoldo Of Men and doormats Costantino Ceoldo Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
World War Three is near? The West wants to bypass Russia's veto at UN Security Council
World War Three is near? The West wants to bypass Russia's veto at UN Security Council
World War Three is near? The West wants to bypass Russia's veto at UN Security Council
World War Three is near? The West wants to bypass Russia's veto at UN Security Council
World War Three is near? The West wants to bypass Russia's veto at UN Security Council
Why does Trump ignore Europe, but not Russia?
Why economy aspires to dissolve family
Russia's Su-30 fighter aircraft crashes into Mediterranean Sea in Syria
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Putin to sign new decree to spend ten trillion rubles on social needs
Large lake of boiling water found on Mars
Greenland to become 51st state of the United States
Artist who burnt Catholic church model in Russia puzzled by public reaction
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
USA's Javelin vs. Russia's Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems
Ukraine wants to own the Crimean Bridge that Russia is building
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Nobel Peace Prize for Kim, Moon... and Lula
Israel vows to destroy Russia's S-300 in Syria in case of danger
Israel vows to destroy Russia's S-300 in Syria in case of danger
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed