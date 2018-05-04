World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

USA stops financing Syria's White Helmets

World » Asia » Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria

The US State Department decided to stop funding White Helmets non-governmental organisation in Syria.

USA stops financing Syria's White Helmets. 62439.jpeg

According to CBS, a third of the budget of the organisation accounts for the money allocated from Washington. Now the organisation has been left without the American financial support, even though it was said that the White Helmets were not notified about the completion of their funding.

Predictably, representatives of the organisation were alarmed by such a development. According to them, the news will negatively affect the "ability of humanitarian workers to save other people's lives."

The US State Department declined to comment on the situation. It was said that the United States was looking for alternative sources of funding for humanitarian projects in Syria.

White Helmets persistently accuses Syrian government troops of conducting air strikes against civilians. Russian officials also say that it was the White Helmets that played a big role in staging a chemical attack near Damascus, Syria, to give the Western coalition a reason to start bombing the country without an approval from the UN Security Council.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russian air defense systems deployed in Syria
Topics Syria war in Syria white helmets chemical attack
Comments
Topical Analytics
Asia
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
Columnists
Just Words on Scraps of Paper
Columnists
The Inviolability of the President's Private Parts
Readers' top
Of Men and doormats
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
Russian senator says where military conflict between Russia and USA may spark
Russia's Su-30 fighter aircraft crashes into Mediterranean Sea in Syria
News All >
USA stops financing Syria's White Helmets
Russians stop traveling abroad for summer holidays
Europa League: Atlético against Marseille
Russia protests against efforts to force Russian language out from UN
Putin sacks five Interior Ministry generals
Putin: Russia ready for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
Of Men and doormats

The second missile attack against Syria, by an increasingly de-civilized West, took place on April 13, about a week after Damascus was falsely accused ...

Of Men and doormats
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
Politics
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
Asia
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
Politics
Russian senator says where military conflict between Russia and USA may spark
Politics
Russian senator says where military conflict between Russia and USA may spark

Representatives of Russia's Council of Federation believe that a direct military conflict between the United States and Russia may spark only in two places of the world

Russian senator says where military conflict between Russia and USA may spark
Of Men and doormats
Columnists
Of Men and doormats
Asia
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
Politics
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
Asia
China deploys missiles and anti-aircraft systems on disputed Spratly Islands

The Chinese military covertly deployed anti-ship cruise missiles and an aircraft missile complex on the disputed islands in the South-China Sea. The weapons were deployed on several locations of the Spratly Islands

China deploys missiles and anti-aircraft systems on disputed Spratly Islands
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
Politics
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
News from the Kremlin
Putin sacks five Interior Ministry generals
Asia
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
Lyuba Lulko China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission Just Words on Scraps of Paper Contributor submission Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Inviolability of the President's Private Parts Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
USA stops financing Syria's White Helmets
USA stops financing Syria's White Helmets
SWIFT refuses to cut Russia off, even if Washington insists
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
Just Words on Scraps of Paper
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
Russian senator says where military conflict between Russia and USA may spark
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
The Swamp Monster
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
Russian Defense Ministry shows fragments of 'smart missiles' shot down in Syria
Russian senator says where military conflict between Russia and USA may spark
Putin sacks five Interior Ministry generals
Russian senator says where military conflict between Russia and USA may spark
Russia protests against efforts to force Russian language out from UN
The West worried about Russia's efforts to reduce military spending
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
Just Words on Scraps of Paper
China shows its military might on disputed Spratly Islands
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed