Russia to continue operation in Syria after incident in Idlib

05.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Russia to continue operation in Syria after incident in Idlib. Syria
AP Photo

Moscow will continue participation in the anti-terror operation in Syria, which is carried out by the Syrian government forces, Dmitriy Peskov, spokesman of the President, claimed.

'You have heard the statement of the Defence Ministry. I have nothing to add to the facts provided. The Russian Federation and its Armed Forces will continue operation on liberation of the country (Syria), which is conducted by the Armed Forces of the Syrian Arab Republic,' Peskov said, answering the question on whether Moscow would maintain support of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after the incident which happened overnight near the town of Khan Shaykhun.

The National Coalition for Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces claimed Tuesday about 80 victims of an attack with appliance of chemical weapons in Khan Shaykhun of the Idlib province and 200 wounded. The Syrian government troops were blamed.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that the Syrian aviation carried out a strike in the suburbs of the Khan Shaykhun town against ammunition store of the terrorists. There was an arsenal of chemical weapons, which were delivered to Iraq. The UN and Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have got down to investigation of the incident. However, no conclusions have been published yet.

