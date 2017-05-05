Pravda.ru

News » Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria

Deescalation zones in Syria to be closed for US and allies

05.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Deescalation zones in Syria to be closed for US and allies. US aviation
AP Photo

The US and their allies will not be let into deescalation zones in Syria. They will be closed for the American aviation. Aleksandr Lavrentyev, head of the Russian delegation at talks on Syria in Astana, special envoy of the President on Syrian settlement, has claimed that operation of aviation was not envisaged in those zones.

Russia, as a guarantor, will thoroughly watch the state of affairs in Syria. Lavrentyev noted, that sanctions of the UN Security Council are not needed for creation of deescalation zones. However, our country counts for support of the decision.

The head of Russian delegation has also said about swap of captives in Syria. According to him, creation of a working group on the issue is almost agreed upon. Beside that, he noted that mechanism on registration of violations of the armistice regime in Syria had not been spelled out yet.

Creation of the security zones in Syria will reinforce the ceasefire regime, as the Russian President Vladimir Putin stated after a meeting with the Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

As Pravda.Ru reported, Russia has offered to create four deescalation zones in Syria: in the province of Idlib, to the north of the city of Homs, in the Eastern Ghouta and in the south of the country. The document will enter into force in a day after being signed, while borders will be defined in about two weeks. To provide security, Russia may engage its military police in the zones.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


USA attacks sovereign state Syria
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian frigate tests missiles near NATO ship
Russian frigate tests missiles near NATO ship
The "Admiral Makarov" frigate, which was built specifically for the Black Sea Fleet, has tested its performance in the Baltic Sea
Russia develops new system to hunt for US Raptors
Russia develops new system to hunt for US Raptors
The multifunctional long-range radar surveillance aviation complex A-100 will be able to detect new classes of targets, including next-generation aircraft, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said...
Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles

Video

Society

Reason behind Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce unveiled
Reason behind Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce unveiled
Ukrainian Nazis to arrange Mortal Regiment in Kiev on May 9
Ukrainian Nazis to arrange 'Mortal Regiment' in Kiev on May 9
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Champions: Real versus Juve? Europa: Ajax versus ?
Champions: Real versus Juve? Europa: Ajax versus ?
UEFA Semi-Finals First Legs complete
UEFA Semi-Finals First Legs complete
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home

Popular photos

World

Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles
Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles
Nuclear war may break out in any part of the world
Nuclear war may break out in any part of the world
NATO weapons on the Russian border
NATO weapons on the Russian border
Italian Prime Minister secretly receives George Soros in Rome
Italian Prime Minister secretly receives George Soros in Rome
Trump becomes more prudent with Russia
Trump becomes more prudent with Russia
FBI chief names Russia greatest threat on Earth
FBI chief names Russia 'greatest threat on Earth'

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service