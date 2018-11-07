World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia sets S-300 systems in Syria on combat readiness

World » Asia » Syria

Russian specialists have finished the work to reequip S-300 anti-aircraft systems in Syria and returned to Russia.

Russia sets S-300 systems in Syria on combat readiness. 63164.jpeg

"Technical specialists of Russian defense enterprises, who arrived in Syria in early October, following the shipment of S-300PM/PM-2 air defense systems to Syria - the systems are a hybrid that includes elements of both complexes - have completed their re-equipment into S-300PMU-2 export version (Favorite) and returned home the other day," officials with the Defense Ministry of Russia said.

All three divisions of S-300 systems that Russia has shipped to Syria are now ready to perform combat missions. One only needs to complete the training of Syrian servicemen, the source said.

In early October, Russia shipped three S-300 divisions to Syria. Each division includes eight launchers. Syria has received the systems for free as they were in use in Russia before an upgraded version - S-400 - came to replace them. Officials with the Russian Defense Ministry said that the training of Syrian specialists would take three months.

Russia decided to ship S-300 systems to Syria after a Syrian S-200 missile shot down the Russian Ilyushin Il-20 reconnaissance airplane.

Also read: Russia sees Israel as enemy after Ilyushin Il-20 shootdown

Washington's draconian measures may ruin relations with Russia completely Washington's draconian measures may ruin relations with Russia completely
Topics ilyushin war in Syria S-400 Triumf russian air defense systems s-300 missile defense system
Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
It is Republicans, but not Democrats, who win US midterms
Asia
The world ready to help Iran circumvent US 'revolutionary' sanctions
Columnists
Moving inexorably towards war
News All >
Readers' top
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
Moving inexorably towards war
French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris
The world ready to help Iran circumvent US 'revolutionary' sanctions
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Politics
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times

The number of cruise missiles in the Russian army has increased 30 times in the past six years

Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
Moving inexorably towards war
Columnists
Moving inexorably towards war
Europe
French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris
Columnists
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Columnists
Moving inexorably towards war

Who would have thought that in 2018 we would be closer to war than we were in 1958, sixty years ago? Observing the mechanisms, we are.

Moving inexorably towards war
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Columnists
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Americas
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
Politics
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
Politics
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times

The number of cruise missiles in the Russian army has increased 30 times in the past six years

Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
Moving inexorably towards war
Columnists
Moving inexorably towards war
Asia
The world ready to help Iran circumvent US 'revolutionary' sanctions
Columnists
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
Dmitry Sudakov It is Republicans, but not Democrats, who win US midterms Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Moving inexorably towards war Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment Contributor submission
Comments
Russia sets S-300 systems in Syria on combat readiness
Moving inexorably towards war
Russia’s sanctions against Ukraine send message to Washington
Russia sets S-300 systems in Syria on combat readiness
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
It is Republicans, but not Democrats, who win US midterms
Washington's draconian measures may ruin relations with Russia completely
Moving inexorably towards war
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
Moving inexorably towards war
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
French President Macron derails Putin-Trump summit in Paris
Russia increases number of cruise missiles 30 times
Moving inexorably towards war
US midterm elections: Impeachment unlikely, Russophobia getting stronger
Moving inexorably towards war
Russia to cut number of liquor stores to increase life expectancy
Brazil's Economic Crisis Due to Interest Rates, Not to Social Investment
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.