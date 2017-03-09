Pravda.ru

News » Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria

What for US deploys troops with artillery in Syria

09.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
What for US deploys troops with artillery in Syria. Military
AP Photo

The US has deployed marines and howitzers to liberate the city of Raqqa from ISIS. It was reported by the Washington Post with a reference to its sources in the defence department.

A group of the US marines has already arrived in Syria to help forces supported by Washington with operation on liberation of Raqqa from fighters. It is planned that marines will be deployed not far from the city. The sources revealed that there has been also dispatched a part of artillery battery. Fire is to be opened from the M777 howitzers.

It is noted that the Americans will not take part in ground combat acts directly, but will have to set firing points for artillery shelling.

Semyon Bagdasarov, expert on the Central Asian and Middle Eastern problems at the Centre of Analytical Studies, has commented Pravda.Ru on the issue.

Raqqa is a political capital of the Islamic State. It's conquest will be of a huge political and image importance. And Donald Trump has not concealed his building-up of forces in the Iraqi and Syrian combat fields. Namely they have deployed additional forces to take Raqqa. They will carry this out through the Syrian Kurds. Deployment of additional armament and forces evidences that the assault may be started in the nearest days.

There is a so-called Euphrates Wrath operation. They have been moving forward, were 25km away, and now they are 3-5km away. This is a group of armed democratic forces. And now they have been provided with additional forces to carry out the assault.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


US-Russia war may be waged because of Raqqa
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
High-quality Russian military equipment has made the US allies reconsider their foreign policy. The United Arab Emirates are going to purchase the Russian Su-35 fighters
Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe was extremely alarmed by Russia's move to permanently deploy Iskander-M missile systems in the Kaliningrad enclave, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said
US to refuse Russian rocket engines? US to refuse Russian rocket engines?

Video

Society

Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russia never received money for Alaska
Russia never received money for Alaska
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
British Prime Minister Theresa May breaks into diabolical laughter
British Prime Minister Theresa May breaks into diabolical laughter
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs

Popular photos

World

Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
US to refuse Russian rocket engines?
US to refuse Russian rocket engines?
Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow?
Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow?
Ukraine s former PM Yatsenyuk embarrasses himself on BBC
Ukraine's former PM Yatsenyuk embarrasses himself on BBC
US military command admits superiority of Russian nuclear arsenal
US military command admits superiority of Russian nuclear arsenal
Ukrainian radicals agree to trade with Russia
Ukrainian radicals agree to trade with Russia

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service