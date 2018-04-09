World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria

World » Asia » Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria

The US administration may discuss new sanctions to be imposed against Russia in connection with the alleged chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma. Washington holds Moscow responsible for the attack and intends to exacerbate the crisis in the US-Russian relationship that may eventually end up with a direct military conflict with Russia in Syria, the Kommersant wrote on Monday with reference to sources in Moscow and Washington.

Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria. 62299.jpeg

Several non-governmental organisations, including Syrian humanitarian organisation White Helmets, known for its irreconcilable attitude towards the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, said that the chemical weapons were used in the terrorist-held city of Douma in Syria's Eastern Ghouta (about ten kilometres far from Damascus) on April 7.

According to White Helmets representatives, as many as 70 people were killed and hundreds remain in critical condition as a result of the chemical attack. The head of White Helmets, Raid Al-Saleh, stated that it was a helicopter of the Syrian Air Force that dropped the bomb with sarin nerve gas on Douma. In other reports, however, chlorine was mentioned.

Damascus and Moscow strongly deny the information on the new use of chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta. According to Russian and Syrian officials, the news about the bomb stuffed with chemical agents was fake.

On April 7, the US State Department blamed Russia for the alleged use of chemical weapons by government forces in Syria. US President Donald Trump later tweeted: "President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price..."

Trump confirmed his determination to escalate the crisis with Moscow further. He also accused his predecessor Barack Obama of indecision. According to Trump, if Obama had resorted to military force the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago, and "animal Assad would have been history."

The US will discuss new anti-Russian sanctions in the coming days in response to the chemical attack in Douma. Adviser of the American president, John Bolton, known for his tough line in relation to countries such as North Korea, Iran, Cuba and Russia, is said to deliver a special report at the meeting devoted to new sanctions against Russia.

It was Bolton, who initiated another portion of sanctions against Russia, and the White House intends to discuss new restrictive measures already this week. The United States, Britain, France and a number of other countries convened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the latest incident in Syria. Russia also convened a meeting of the UN Security Council on the topic of threats to international peace and security.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the US administration is likely to opt for a military scenario in Syria. Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoy, said prior to the incident in Douma that the Russian General Staff saw the efforts that the United States and its allies were taking in preparation for attacks on Syrian troops: groups of warships armed with cruise missiles have been created in the Mediterranean and Red Seas. Chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, warned that in the event of a threat to the lives of Russian servicemen and armed forces, the Russian Federation would take "retaliatory measures both on missiles and their carriers."

Pravda.Ru


US gets ready for war with Russia because of Assad
Topics Syria war in Syria chemical attack sanctions against Russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Economics
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Anomalous phenomena
Russia celebrates Easter
Africa
Saharawi Activists in Western Sahara: A tough Situation in a Hostile Environment
Readers' top
Putin sacks 11 generals
Lies are Washington's chosen path to dominance
Russia to showcase new weapons during 2018 Victory Parade
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Popular Commented Readers' choice
News from the Kremlin
Putin sacks 11 generals

On April 6, President Vladimir Putin dismissed eleven generals from the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Putin sacks 11 generals
Lies are Washington's chosen path to dominance
Columnists
Lies are Washington's chosen path to dominance
News from the Kremlin
Russia to showcase new weapons during 2018 Victory Parade
Columnists
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
Columnists
Lies are Washington's chosen path to dominance

The demonization of Russia that has been ongoing since the Russian government blocked Obama's planned invasion of Syria in behalf of Israel and Obama's bombing of Iran

Lies are Washington's chosen path to dominance
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
Columnists
The Skripal Narrative and 'Western Values'
Americas
USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies
News from the Kremlin
Putin sacks 11 generals
News from the Kremlin
Putin sacks 11 generals

On April 6, President Vladimir Putin dismissed eleven generals from the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Putin sacks 11 generals
Russia to showcase new weapons during 2018 Victory Parade
News from the Kremlin
Russia to showcase new weapons during 2018 Victory Parade
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase
Asia
China is not afraid of USA's trade war, pledges rebuff
Dmitry Sudakov Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Russia celebrates Easter Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Contributor submission Saharawi Activists in Western Sahara: A tough Situation in a Hostile Environment Contributor submission
Comments
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies
Castro sued over alleged torture
Russia ready to take USA's place as China's primary agricultural supplier
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Boston Fakery ~ An Expose of the Boston Marathon Bombings Hoax
New Russian missiles: The West makes Putin sick
New Russian missiles: The West makes Putin sick
Russia ready to take USA's place as China's primary agricultural supplier
Russia ready to take USA's place as China's primary agricultural supplier
Russia ready to take USA's place as China's primary agricultural supplier
USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies
USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies
USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies
USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies
Putin sacks 11 generals
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Israeli general indirectly confirms attack on T-4 airbase in Syria
USA vows to punish the whole world because of Russia
Russia celebrates Easter
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed