Syria shoots down Israeli warplane. Will Israel destroy Syria now?

An Israeli Air Force fighter struck the T4 airbase in Syria's Homs province. The Syrian air defense system shot down the aircraft, news agency SANA reports.

"Air defense systems repelled Israel's aggression having shot down a number of missiles and one of the attacking aircraft," the Syrian news agency said.

No one was injured as a result of the attack on the airbase.

Other Israeli aircraft subsequently left Syrian airspace. However, Israeli state radio station Kan Bet said that the command of the Israeli army denied the information about the downed plane. At the same time, Israel still does not take responsibility for the air strike on the base, the report said.

It is worthy of note that Russia's intention to ship S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Syria caused quite a commotion in Israel. Avigdor Lieberman, the Defense Minister of the Jewish State, said that Israel would destroy S-300 complexes in Syria should they pose a threat to Israeli aircraft. "If someone shoots at our aircraft, we will destroy him," he said.

Topics Syria Israel war in Syria s-300 missile defense system
Russia improves Uran-9 combat robotic machine
