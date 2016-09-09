Al-Nusra leaders killed in Syria

Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

Leaders of two major Jabhat al-Nusra units have been annihilated in the north-west of Syria with the air strikes.

These are reported to have been a senior leader of the so-called Army of Conquest and a warlord of a local unit of al-Nusra Front Abu Omar Saraqeb.

It is noted that both fighters were killed during a specially appointed meeting, but it hasn't been reported yet who carried out the operation.

As Pravda.Ru reported, a ceasefire regime was put into force in Syria on 27 February, but such groups as Jabhat al-Nusra and the ISIS are not involved.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru