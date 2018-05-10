World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles

World » Asia » Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria

Syrian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed more than a half of missiles of the Israeli army, representatives of the Russian Defence Ministry said commenting on the recent development in the Middle East.

Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles. 62460.jpeg

On the night of May 10, Iranian armed forces operating in Syria fired about 20 missiles at positions of the Israeli army on the Golan Heights. In response, Israel attacked tens of military facilities of the Iranian forces in Syria.

The data on the damage caused to the Iranian armed forces, as well as military and civil infrastructure of the Syrian Arab Republic are yet to be clarified, Russian officials said.

It was reported that 28 Israeli F-15 and F-16 aircraft took part in the attack on the territory of Syria. They fired about 60 missiles, whereas more than ten tactical missiles were launched from the ground.

It was also said that the official representative of Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), Jonathan Conricus, said that Israel had informed Russia before striking Syria in response to missile attacks on the territory of Israel.

On May 9, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the missile strikes that the Israeli military had repeatedly inflicted on strategic targets in Syria in recent months. According to Netanyahu, the conversation with the Russian leader made him believe that Moscow would not continue restricting Israel's actions in Syria.

Syrian air defences currently consist of weapons of Soviet or Russian production - anti-aircraft complexes S-75, S-200, Buk, Pantsir, but Russia may ship S-300 systems to Syria in the near future and free of charge.

Pravda.Ru

Topics iran israel war in Syria golan heights Benjamin Netanyahu israeli defense forces
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
The Immorality of Neoliberalism
Politics
Putin’s biggest challenge in Russia is Putin himself
Columnists
The Answer to Duplicity
Readers' top
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
A message from Iran
The Answer to Duplicity
Putin Forever
News All >
Russia says Syria shot down half of Israeli missiles
Russia about to launch super bridge to Crimea
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
Ukraine’s Poroshenko wants no common military holidays with Russia
Belarusian ice hockey players scared to return home after grand failure in Denmark
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail

Turkey is seriously considering withdrawing from NATO, as the relationship with the alliance continues to worsen. Turkish Foreign Minister warned of retaliatory actions if the American bill about sanctions against Turkey becomes law

Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Asia
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Asia
A message from Iran
Columnists
The Answer to Duplicity
Economics
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges

Russia has become a superpower in military terms. Putin made Russia become larger as a result of the Crimean referendum. Yet, there were certain failures in Putin's presidency as well - for example, economic stagnation

Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
A message from Iran
Asia
A message from Iran
Politics
Russian opposition activists desperately urge the West to topple President Putin
Asia
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail

Turkey is seriously considering withdrawing from NATO, as the relationship with the alliance continues to worsen. Turkish Foreign Minister warned of retaliatory actions if the American bill about sanctions against Turkey becomes law

Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
The Answer to Duplicity
Columnists
The Answer to Duplicity
Economics
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
News from the Kremlin
Putin Forever
Contributor submission The Immorality of Neoliberalism Contributor submission Dmitry Sudakov Putin’s biggest challenge in Russia is Putin himself Dmitry Sudakov Costantino Ceoldo When capitalism finds out it gives free meals Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
Iran and Israel exchange powerful attacks
The Immorality of Neoliberalism
Turkey angered, may leave NATO over US blackmail
A message from Iran
A message from Iran
Russia has become the only defender of Christian values
Just Words on Scraps of Paper
Chernobyl could have killed 40,000 people
The Answer to Duplicity
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Iran nuclear deal dilemma: Six steps to World War Three
Russian Navy admiral says Russia will torpedo US warships, if need be
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
Russians do not want 'superpower status' - they want full fridges
About Advertising Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed