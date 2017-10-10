Pravda.ru

News » Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria

Su-24 fighter jet crashes in Syria during takeoff killing the crew

10.10.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Su-24 fighter jet crashes in Syria during takeoff killing the crew. 61432.jpeg

Russian fighter aircraft Su-24 skidded off the runway during takeoff in Syria. The crew of the fighter jet was killed, officials with the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation told TASS.

"On October 10, during acceleration for takeoff from the airfield of Hmeymim (Syria), a Su-24 aircraft skidded off the runway. The aircraft crashed in the accident. The crew of the plane did not have time to catapult and was killed," the message from the agency said.

The accident caused no destruction on the ground. Most likely, the accident occurred as a result of a technical malfunction of the airplane, Interfax reports.

Last week, a Russian Mi-28 helicopter made an emergency landing because of a technical problem in the province of Hama. Initial reports said that the chopper was shot down, but the Defence Ministry subsequently denied those reports.

In late 2016, a MiG-29K and then a Su-33 rolled out from the deck of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier and fell into the sea. The crews of the fighter jets managed to catapult. Later it became known that the accidents occurred because of the breakage of the auto finisher cable.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Inside Russian airbase in Syria. Pravda.Ru exclusive
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

North Korea has something bigger than nuclear bomb
North Korea has something bigger than nuclear bomb
After WWII, the Americans have invaded many countries, changed many regimes, and interfered in internal affairs of other countries. Now they can see a small and seemingly defenceless country building...
Having lost in Syria, the West needs to find another victim nation
Having lost in Syria, the West needs to find another victim nation
The West can't change the course of war in Syria. They have to come up with a new hotspot, where they can harm Russia. It makes no sense for the West to make a greater problem out of Syria, it's...
Russia destroys entire leadership of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in Syria Russia destroys entire leadership of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in Syria

Video

Society

White American males guilty of Las Vegas massacre?
White American males guilty of Las Vegas massacre?
Millions of Christians worship wrong relics
Millions of Christians worship wrong relics
Che Guevara s farewell letter to Fidel
Che Guevara's farewell letter to Fidel
World Cup Qualifiers: Who is coming to Russia to meet Zabivaka?
World Cup Qualifiers: Who is coming to Russia to meet Zabivaka?
Older persons key players in global development agenda
Older persons key players in global development agenda
Allan Chumak, USSR s first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow
Allan Chumak, USSR's first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow

Popular photos

World

Having lost in Syria, the West needs to find another victim nation
Having lost in Syria, the West needs to find another victim nation
Russia destroys entire leadership of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in Syria
Russia destroys entire leadership of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in Syria
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
The West always despised Russia for its alternative way and preferred Nazis instead
The West always despised Russia for its alternative way and preferred Nazis instead
Boeing and Lockheed Martin work on giant unmanned Orca submarine
Boeing and Lockheed Martin work on giant unmanned Orca submarine
Catalonia: Europe s Crimea
Catalonia: Europe's Crimea

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service