Russia will shoot down all US missiles and sources of fire, Russian Ambassador says

According to the Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Russia will be intercepting all US missiles should the United States strike a missile blow on the territory of Syria.

Russian air defence systems will be used to destroy both the weapons and the sources of fire.

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said in an interview with the Lebanese TV channel Al-Manar that Russia would shoot down all missiles in case of US military aggression against Syria, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that US presidential aides recommended the head of the White House to inflict a series of fierce attacks on several targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in the city of Douma, even though the fact of the chemical attack itself was never proved.

US President Donald Trump said that the USA would make the decision on Syria in the next 48 hours. Almost immediately after his statement, several warships of the US Navy - destroyers and aircraft carriers - headed to the Mediterranean Sea.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru