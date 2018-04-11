World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast

World » Asia » Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria

On April 11, Russian warships kicked off naval exercises near the coast of Syria, a message in the international notification for aviation personnel (NOTAM) and navigational warning for seafarers said.

Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast. 62310.jpeg
Source: Mil.ru

The message contains coordinates of the closed area and states the fact of firing exercises. The area of the exercises located in international waters of the Mediterranean is adjacent to the sea border of Syria. It will be closed on April 11-12, April 17-19 and on April 25-26 from 10 to 18 Moscow time.

Russia currently has about 15 warships and logistics vessels of the Black Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea, including Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Essen frigates(they carry Caliber cruise missiles), as well as submarines.

According to The National Interest, the US Army is likely to use AGM-86B and Tomahawk cruise missiles, as well as F-22 Raptor fighters and B-2 Spirit bombers in the event the US administration decides to attack Syria. The publication also said that Russian S-300 and S-400 missile systems would not be able to intercept these weapons of the US Armed Forces.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russian air defense systems deployed in Syria
Topics war in Syria Russian Navy Black Sea Fleet mediterranean sea russian forces in Syria
Comments
Topical Analytics
Asia
Saudi Arabia: War with Iran unavoidable
Columnists
Syria: Choosing sides, facing logic
Economics
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Readers' top
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Viktor Yushchenko, Ukraine's ex-president, says what Putin is afraid of most
USA vows to punish the whole world because of Russia
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria

The US administration is likely to opt for a military scenario in Syria. Russia will take "retaliatory measures both on missiles and their carriers"

Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Economics
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Viktor Yushchenko, Ukraine's ex-president, says what Putin is afraid of most
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria

The US administration is likely to opt for a military scenario in Syria. Russia will take "retaliatory measures both on missiles and their carriers"

Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Economics
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus

The destroyer left the Cypriot port of Larnaka and headed to the shores of Syria. Russian warplanes circled above the US warship four times

USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Russia hopes reason prevails over insanity in Syria
Politics
Russia hopes reason prevails over insanity in Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase
Aidyn Mehtiyev Saudi Arabia: War with Iran unavoidable Aidyn Mehtiyev Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Syria: Choosing sides, facing logic Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
Russian-made Il-76 transport aircraft crashes in Algeria killing about 200
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Viktor Yushchenko, Ukraine's ex-president, says what Putin is afraid of most
Viktor Yushchenko, Ukraine's ex-president, says what Putin is afraid of most
Russia hopes reason prevails over insanity in Syria
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Viktor Yushchenko, Ukraine's ex-president, says what Putin is afraid of most
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Defense of Syria's Sovereignty and Self-Determination Receives Support in Cuba
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed