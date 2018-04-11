Bus with Russian journalists shelled in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

In Syria's Eastern Ghouta, unknown individuals opened fire at a bus with Russian journalists. Several people were wounded, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
According to the ministry, at about 6:20 p.m. the bus with Russian journalists was attacked and fired upon as the journalists were returning after working on a report about the state of affairs in Eastern Ghouta. The fire was opened from small arms.
"As a result of the attack, NTV channel correspondent Alexei Ivlev, Rossiya-1 TV channel cameraman Mikhail Vitkin and Zvezda TV channel cameraman Vladislav Dodonov received minor injuries to their legs," representatives of the Defence Ministry said.
Paramedics of the Russian Center for Reconciliation provided all necessary assistance to the wounded; their lives are out of danger.
