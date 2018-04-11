World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Bus with Russian journalists shelled in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

World » Asia » Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria

In Syria's Eastern Ghouta, unknown individuals opened fire at a bus with Russian journalists. Several people were wounded, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Bus with Russian journalists shelled in Syria's Eastern Ghouta. 62316.jpeg
Source: REX/Shutterstock

According to the ministry, at about 6:20 p.m. the bus with Russian journalists was attacked and fired upon as the journalists were returning after working on a report about the state of affairs in Eastern Ghouta. The fire was opened from small arms.

"As a result of the attack, NTV channel correspondent Alexei Ivlev, Rossiya-1 TV channel cameraman Mikhail Vitkin and Zvezda TV channel cameraman Vladislav Dodonov received minor injuries to their legs," representatives of the Defence Ministry said.

Paramedics of the Russian Center for Reconciliation provided all necessary assistance to the wounded; their lives are out of danger.

Pravda.Ru

Topics Syria war in Syria eastern ghouta russian journalists
Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
Lula, political prisoner in a new right-wing cycle in Brazil
Asia
Saudi Arabia: War with Iran unavoidable
Columnists
Syria: Choosing sides, facing logic
Readers' top
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Viktor Yushchenko, Ukraine's ex-president, says what Putin is afraid of most
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria

The US administration is likely to opt for a military scenario in Syria. Russia will take "retaliatory measures both on missiles and their carriers"

Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Economics
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Viktor Yushchenko, Ukraine's ex-president, says what Putin is afraid of most
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria

The US administration is likely to opt for a military scenario in Syria. Russia will take "retaliatory measures both on missiles and their carriers"

Douma chemical attack to trigger large-scale military conflict between Russia and USA in Syria
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Economics
Russian stock market, national currency collapse because of US sanctions
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia blames Israel for missile attack on Syrian airbase
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast

Russia currently has about 15 warships and logistics vessels of the Black Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea, including Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Essen frigates

Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
USS Donald Cook brings Tomahawk missiles next to Russian base in Syria's Tartus
Politics
Russia hopes reason prevails over insanity in Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia will shoot down all US missiles and sources of fire, Russian Ambassador says
Contributor submission Lula, political prisoner in a new right-wing cycle in Brazil Contributor submission Aidyn Mehtiyev Saudi Arabia: War with Iran unavoidable Aidyn Mehtiyev Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Syria: Choosing sides, facing logic Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Putin: The world is plunging into chaos
Lula, political prisoner in a new right-wing cycle in Brazil
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
Putin: The world is plunging into chaos
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Defense of Syria's Sovereignty and Self-Determination Receives Support in Cuba
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Putin: The world is plunging into chaos
USA vows to punish the whole world because of Russia
Viktor Yushchenko, Ukraine's ex-president, says what Putin is afraid of most
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
Russia closes airspace above Syrian coast
USA's doomsday aircraft takes off, DEFCON 4 readiness level declared
Russia celebrates Easter
USA's doomsday aircraft takes off, DEFCON 4 readiness level declared
USA's doomsday aircraft takes off, DEFCON 4 readiness level declared
Russia celebrates Easter
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed