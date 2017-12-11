World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Putin arrives on Hmeymim airbase in Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops

Vladimir Putin's aircraft landed on Hmeymim airbase of the Russian Air Force in Syria in the morning of December 11.


Inside Russian airbase in Syria. Pravda.Ru exclusive

Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, as well as Commander of the Russian group in Syria, Colonel-General Sergei Surovikin, met Putin on Hmeymim airbase.

When on Hmeymim, Putin ordered to start the withdrawal of units of the Russian troops from Syria to Russia.

Also on Monday, Putin is to pay visits to Egypt and Turkey.

Pravda.Ru

