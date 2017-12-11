Vladimir Putin's aircraft landed on Hmeymim airbase of the Russian Air Force in Syria in the morning of December 11.
Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, as well as Commander of the Russian group in Syria, Colonel-General Sergei Surovikin, met Putin on Hmeymim airbase.
When on Hmeymim, Putin ordered to start the withdrawal of units of the Russian troops from Syria to Russia.
Also on Monday, Putin is to pay visits to Egypt and Turkey.
Pravda.Ru
